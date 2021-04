Marvel confirme que Bucky Barnes et Steve Rogers sont amoureux

Pop! Vinyl Marvel Falcon & Winter Soldier Winter Soldier Pop! Vinyl

Bucky Barnes was the best friend of the original Captain America, Steve Rodgers. Now that Rodgers is old and no longer holding the mantle of Cap', Barnes must find his way in the modern world as The Winter Soldier, alongside the new Cap' Sam Wilson. Catch The Winter Soldier's exciting new adventures in 2021 on the Disney+ Exclusive, The Faclon and the Winter Solider.This Marvel The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Winter Soldier Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure comes packaged in a window display box and measures approximately 3-3/4 inches tall.