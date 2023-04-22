Dark Side of the Ring Saison 4 Episode Sujets révélés

BitAll Force, Dark Tales from México: Prelude. Just a Dream... with The Sack Man

DARK TALES FROM MÉXICO This is a saga of 9 short games and a prelude in a 3D survival horror style, based on tales from the real Mexican folklore in which every monster it´s originally a physical sculpture made and painted by hand and then 3D scanned using photogrammetry. IN THIS EPISODE You are a young girl who is sleeping and having a nightmare in the middle of which your grandmother appears giving you a key, then a black cat starts talking to you and tells you that if you want to wake up, you must recover, in less than an hour, a dagger that is inside a labyrinth where the Sack Man lives, the monster that steals children from that old legend that your grandmother also told and warns you that this labyrinth is alive, that it changes its shape and that it will protect the monster by showing you your own fears, and that if you fail, you will remain inside the labyrinth forever and you will never wake up again. "JUST A DREAM... WITH THE SACK MAN" Thi is the prelude to the story of Alma Guerrero in her journey of search for her grandmother Esperanza who is lost, along which we will discover with her who you are, where is your grandmother, who or what is this enigmatic black cat that talks and why he knows all those old dark tales that forces you to face again and again.