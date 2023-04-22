Dark Side of the Ring Saison 4 Episode Sujets révélés

Sujets d’épisodes pour la prochaine saison de Côté Obscur de l’Anneau ont été révélés. Récemment, il a été rapporté que la quatrième saison des docu-séries de lutte professionnelle arrivait sur Vice TV le 30 mai. La saison se composera de huit épisodes, soit une baisse de 10 dans la saison 2 et 14 dans la saison 3. Par RingsideNews, tous huit sujets à présenter dans les nouveaux épisodes de l’émission ont été divulgués, et vous pouvez voir la liste ci-dessous.
- Abdallah le boucher
- Mike Génial
- Bam Bam Bigelow
- Chris Candido et Tammy Sytch
- Marty Jannetty
- Magnum AT
- L’homme de sable
- Adrien Adonis
Bien sûr, compte tenu de ce que nous savons de la série, nous pouvons nous attendre à ce que ces épisodes soient tout aussi sombres que ce que nous avons vu au cours des saisons précédentes. La série se concentre spécifiquement sur certaines des histoires vraies les plus tragiques de l’histoire de la lutte professionnelle, montrant à quel point l’entreprise peut être horrible pour certaines personnes dans les coulisses. Les saisons précédentes ont abordé des sujets tels que Montreal Screwjob; la « malédiction » de la famille Von Erich ; la mort d’Owen Hart; le tristement célèbre Plane Ride from Hell; l’histoire de l’Ultimate Warrior; les essais de stéroïdes des années 1990 ; et le meurtre/suicide de Chris Benoit et de sa famille.
Le côté obscur de l’anneau continue sur Vice TV
À un moment donné, il y a eu des rumeurs selon lesquelles l’émission avait été annulée, surprenant de nombreux fans, établissant le record du programme le mieux noté de l’histoire de Vice TV. La confusion peut provenir d’une émission similaire développée pour Vice, Contes des territoires, qui impliquait Dwayne « The Rock » Johnson. Cette émission a fait un saut dans le temps pour se concentrer sur la lutte professionnelle telle qu’elle était dans différents territoires avant que Vince McMahon et son WWF ne reprennent l’entreprise en diffusant leur produit à la télévision nationale.
La série a également engendré diverses retombées pour regarder le monde en dehors du secteur de la lutte. En 2021, le réseau a lancé les retombées Côté obscur du football et Côté obscur des années 90. Vice continuerait à commander un autre spin-off, Côté obscur de la comédieplongeant dans la vie de bandes dessinées assiégées comme Andrew Dice Clay, Chris Farley, Artie Lange, Roseanne Barr, Dustin Diamond, Greg Giraldo et Brett Butler.
« Grâce à la narration à la première personne, à des archives incroyables et à des recréations évocatrices, Côté obscur de la comédie explore les voyages intensément personnels des bandes dessinées les plus appréciées au monde et les luttes qu’elles rencontrent derrière le masque », a déclaré le réseau à propos du dernier spin-off de la franchise.
Côté Obscur de l’Anneau La saison 4 sera diffusée en première sur Vice TV le 30 mai à 22 h HE.
