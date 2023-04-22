Prime Video annonce la date de la première de The Horror of Dolores Roach

Les fanatiques d’horreur n’auront plus longtemps à attendre l’adaptation télévisée de L’Horreur de Dolores Roach parce que la première estivale approche à grands pas. Prime Video a finalement annoncé que la comédie dramatique d’horreur sera présentée en première le 7 juillet, et le streamer a également publié des images de premier regard pour donner au public un avant-goût de ce qui est en magasin. Adapté de la série de podcasts à succès Spotify du même nom, L’Horreur de Dolores Roach est présenté comme une légende urbaine contemporaine inspirée de Sweeney Todd, pleine d’amour, de trahison, de mauvaises herbes, de cannibalisme et de survie du plus fort.
La série se compose de huit épisodes d’une demi-heure mettant en vedette Justina Machado en tant que personnage titulaire. Dans la série, Dolores Roach vient de terminer de purger une peine injuste de 16 ans de prison et est en elle un réveil brutal à son retour dans sa vie. À sa grande consternation, elle rentre chez elle pour découvrir que sa famille est partie, que son petit ami a disparu et que Washington Heights est gravement embourgeoisé. Dolores retrouve finalement un vieil ami stoner, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), qui la laisse vivre et travailler comme masseuse dans le sous-sol sous son magasin d’empanada, Empanada Loca – l’un des derniers fragments de sa vie antérieure. Son succès professionnel inattendu crée une relation dangereusement symbiotique entre Luis et Dolores, Luis démasquant finalement une étrange propension. Lorsque la promesse de sa stabilité retrouvée est rapidement menacée, « Magic Hands » Dolores est poussée à des extrêmes choquants pour survivre.
Découvrez les premières images pour un aperçu de la prochaine série.
L’Horreur de Dolores Roach les acteurs incluent Machado, Hernandez, Kita Updike, K. Todd Freeman, Judy Reyes, Jeffery Self, Marc Maron et la chanteuse Cyndi Lauper.
La nouvelle série d’horreur vient d’Aaron Mark, le créateur, écrivain et réalisateur du podcast original. Il est également co-showrunner et producteur exécutif aux côtés de Dara Resnik. Les EP supplémentaires incluent Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold et Chris Dickie sous la bannière de Blumhouse Television, Dawn Ostroff de Spotify, Mimi O’Donnell et Justin McGoldrick, Gloria Calderón Kellett de GloNation Studios et Roxann Dawson. , qui sert également le directeur pilote.
L’horreur de Dolores Roach a évolué au fil des ans
En février dernier, Amazon a passé une commande de série à L’Horreur de Dolores Roach, donnant à Aaron Mark une autre chance de raconter l’histoire tordue de Dolores dans un nouveau média. Bien que la série soit adaptée du podcast Spotify, le voyage de Dolores a en fait commencé il y a neuf ans sous la forme d’une pièce de théâtre. Intitulé à l’origine Empanada Locale concept initial de L’Horreur de Dolores Roach est venu du one-woman show d’Aaron Mark qui mettait en vedette EP Daphne Rubin-Vega.
« Après huit ans à vivre avec l’indomptable Dolores Roach sous de multiples formes, je ne pourrais pas être plus ravi de lui donner vie à la télévision avec cette équipe puissante », a déclaré Mark lors d’une interview avec Variety après l’annonce de la commande de la série de l’année dernière.
Après avoir développé le concept en une pièce de théâtre réussie, Mark a ensuite adapté l’histoire de Dolores dans le podcast et a de nouveau amené Rubin-Vega à bord pour jouer le rôle principal. Le succès du podcast n’a fait que propulser la série vers un succès supplémentaire où elle a finalement attiré l’attention du studio de production d’horreur convoité, Blumhouse. Lors de l’annonce de la série, le président de Blumhouse Television, Chris McCumber, a discuté du caractère unique de l’émission et de ce qui l’aide à se démarquer des autres séries d’horreur.
« » Dolores Roach « est exactement le type de narration fraîche, audacieuse et complètement unique que Blumhouse est passionné par la création. Le public comprendra bientôt pourquoi cette histoire d’horreur moderne avec une touche d’humour noir est si spéciale.
Le public peut consulter L’Horreur de Dolores Roach lorsque les huit épisodes seront disponibles sur Prime Video le 7 juillet.
