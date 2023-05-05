5 séries NETFLIX similaires à The Tailor que vous DEVEZ VOIR

Netflix
Si vous êtes resté de plus d’histoires comme celle de Le tailleurVoici quelques-uns que vous aimerez sûrement.
©NetflixVoici quelques séries similaires à The Tailor que vous aimerez
Si vous vouliez en voir plus histoires similaires à Le tailleur (Terzi) après avoir vu les sept chapitres qui composent la série de Netflixne vous inquiétez pas, car nous vous disons Quelles autres productions similaires pouvez-vous voir sur la plateforme de streaming ?.
+ Les Patients du Docteur García
La série a créé sa première saison en 2023 et est devenu l’un des projets les plus regardés de netflix. L’histoire se déroule à Madrid, en 1936, lorsque la vie d’un médecin bascule à jamais après avoir donné refuge à un espion blessé. Avec 10 chapitres disponibles, la première saison de la série met en vedette roi javier, Tamar Novas et Véronique Echegui.
+ L’infirmière
Il s’agit d’une mini-série danoise basée sur des faits réels, qui suit une infirmière qui vient d’être admise à l’hôpital et où soupçonne que le besoin de soins d’un collègue est lié au décès de plusieurs patients. La mini-série compte quatre épisodes et met en vedette Josephine Park.
+étrangers
Avec un total de six saisons, c’est l’une des séries les plus réussies de Netflix, mettant en vedette Caitriona Balfe, sam heughan et Tobias Menziesentre autres.
synopsis officiel de Étranger: »Cette histoire épique est adaptée des célèbres romans fantastiques romantiques de Diana Gabaldon, qui relatent le drame de deux amants d’époques différentes.« .
+ La danse des lucioles
C’est un drame romantique basé sur un roman qui suit les meilleurs amis Tully et Kate, qui se sont rencontrés à l’adolescence et sont restés ensemble pendant plus de 30 ans..
+ Bienvenue à Eden
C’est une série espagnole avec Amaia Aberasturi, Berta Castane, begona vargas avec la participation de célébrités comme Bélinda et qu’il vient de lancer sa deuxième saison en Netflix.
synopsis officiel de bienvenue à l’éden: »un groupe de jeunes assiste à une fête exclusive sur une île isolée. Mais le paradis le plus tentant peut abriter les secrets les plus dangereux… et les pièges.« .
