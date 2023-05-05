5 séries NETFLIX similaires à The Tailor que vous DEVEZ VOIR

Milestone S.r.l., Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5

Hold on fast to the handlebar of your bike because a new chapter of the series has finally arrived. Try Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5 and discover the quintessence of indoor supercross! BUILD YOUR SUCCESS The road to become a true champion starts here. With the new career mode, you'll have to prove your skills on two-wheel bikes to be able to win glory! Win the first races in the "Futures" Category. Improve your technique as a "Rookie" by starting out in the 250SX class. Create your team after signing with a sponsor or join an existing one. Throw open the doors of the entire championship by becoming a real "Pro" to challenge the heroes of the 450SX class and achieve ultimate success. SHAPE COUNTS Keep your rider in shape by going through 5 preparation levels. In Supercross 5, training sessions, race results and injuries affect your rider's conditions. Are you ready to keep everything under control? COMPOUND Explore, practice and improve your performance in the new Compound! Do it alone or with 3 friends, or race against them on one of the 5 fantastic tracks available. TRACK EDITOR Unleash your imagination and build the perfect track with the Track Editor. Use and mix together the modules inspired by the tracks of the official races, share your creations with the community and race on the tracks made by the other players. MULTIPLAYER Discover all the ways to enjoy Supercross 5 with your friends. Challenge other players online in breath-taking races by putting your abilities to the test. And, finally, the very much in demand Split Screen mode has arrived, providing double challenges to the last jump. Fun multiplied by 2! E-SPORT For the second year in a row, E-sport is confirmed in the Supercross series. What are …