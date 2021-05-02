Tom Holland était-il censé apparaître dans The Falcon and The Winter Soldier?

Le 23 avril, Disney Plus a attiré tous les regards avec la première du sixième et dernier chapitre de Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver. « Un monde, une ville« C’était le titre avec lequel Marvel a clôturé l’histoire de Sam Wilson et Bucky Barnes se déroulant six mois après la disparition des Avengers en Avengers: fin de partie (2019).

Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver Ce fut un énorme succès pour Marvel, mais cela a quand même généré beaucoup de controverse parmi les fans. La vue d’un nouveau Captain America violent, tel que John Walker (Wyatt Russell), était indigne, mais aussi le nouveau rôle de Falcon en tant que sentinelle de la liberté méritait des applaudissements.







Cependant, parmi tous ces sujets, beaucoup se sont également demandé pourquoi Spiderman de Tom Holland n’était pas présent dans la série. Pendant longtemps, on a dit que le plus jeune super-héros de Marvel allait faire une apparition dans cette fiction et, en fait, il a été attendu jusqu’au dernier chapitre, mais il n’y avait aucune nouvelle du garçon en costume rouge.

Pourquoi Spiderman n’était-il pas dans The Falcon and The Winter Soldier?

Malcolm Spellman, showrunner de la série, a assuré, dans une récente interview, que dans le plus grand studio d’Hollywood, on avait jamais parlé de la possibilité de voir Spiderman dans Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver. « Bien sûr, cela a été mentionné, mais Kevin Feige a dit non« Étaient ses mots et puis il a dit: »Lorsque vous apparaissez pour la première fois dans ces projets, dans votre esprit, vous pensez que vous pourrez utiliser tous les personnages du MCU».

Mais, apparemment, la décision de Feige n’était pas entièrement erronée puisque, dans le cas d’avoir inclus le jeune Peter Parker dans cette fiction, ils auraient ruiné la chronologie de l’histoire. C’est que, Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver est fixé six mois après Avengers: fin de partie, le même moment que Parker était, selon Spiderman: loin de chez soi, à l’étranger résolvant ses propres problèmes après la mort de son grand professeur, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr).