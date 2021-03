The Strokes remporte le Grammy du meilleur album rock | 45S

Rocksax The Rolling Stones Vintage Album Rucksack

Multi - What's your favourite Rolling Stones record? Is it the 1971 classic 'Sticky Fingers' or the 1978 chart topper 'Some Girls'? No matter what album gives you Satisfaction, this epic album covers bag is sure to get you in the mood to dance around to your favourite rock 'n' Roll tunes. Official merch Size: 27cm x