The House of Famous Mexico 2023 : Wendy Guevara sera-t-elle la GAGNANTE ? (Meilleures vidéos)

Découvrez les vidéos expliquant pourquoi Wendy Guevara de « Las Pérdidas » est la favorite pour être la gagnante de La Casa de los Famosos México 2023.
© Instagram @lacasafamososmxWendy Guevara sera-t-elle la GAGNANTE de The House of Famous Mexico ?
L’émission de télé-réalité Televisa conquiert le public, le format similaire à Big Brother VIP, où 13 célébrités vivent dans une maison surveillée par des caméras 24h/24 et 7j/7 Il a remporté le succès deux semaines seulement après sa première et il y a une influenceuse qui s’est déjà positionnée comme la favorite, Wendy Guevara pourrait devenir la GAGNANTE de La Casa de los Famosos México 2023.
Chaque semaine, des célébrités votent pour choisir les nominés, mais c’est le public qui, avec ses votes, choisit qui quitte la maison, Marie Claire Harp a été la première à dire au revoirmais il y a quelqu’un que personne n’ose nommer car ils savent que le public la sauvera jusqu’au bout et c’est la fille qui Elle est devenue célèbre avec le clip de « Las Pérdidas ».
Wendy Guevara sera-t-elle la GAGNANTE de The House of Famous Mexico 2023 ?
Son vrai nom est Luis Carmen Guevara Venegas, plus connue sous le nom de Wendy Guevara, c’est une influenceuse transgenre de 29 ans, originaire de León Guanajuato, qui avec son charisme, sa façon de parler et ses mots d’esprit a réussi à gagner l’amitié de ses pairs au sein de The House of Famous Mexico 2023 et l’affection des personnes extérieures au programme.
Quand Marie Claire Harp a quitté le spectaclea averti que des participants comme Poncho de Nigris et Sergio Mayer profitent de Wendy et cherchent à être proches d’elle pour rester dans la compétition.
Même si le programme vient de démarrer il y a deux semaines et qu’il n’y a toujours rien de défini, puisque tout peut changer à tout moment, jusqu’à présent les internautes n’ont cessé de commenter les réseaux sociaux de La Casa de los Famosos México 2023, qui Wendy Guevara est l’une des favorites pour atteindre la finale et même devenir la gagnante de l’émission de téléréalitécar elle s’est avérée loyale, surpasse ses coéquipiers et est la star des moments les plus drôles, comme le podcast impromptu qu’elle a mis en place avec De Nigris.
