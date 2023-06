The House of Famous Mexico 2023 : Qui est la voix de « La Jefa » ?

Microsoft Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition - Mexico Civilization

This content brings the Mexicans as a playable civilization to Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition for the very first time. The Mexican civilization provides a broad range of new content, including: two new Explorers, a unique Revolution mechanic, 8 units, 2 buildings, and a new Home City with shipment cards specific to the Mexicans, along with the brand new ‘Grito de Dolores’ Historical Battle.