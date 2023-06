Ni ‘Citadel’ ni ‘The Rings of Power’ : cette série fantastique entre dans le stream le plus regardé sur Prime Video

PID Games Vernal Edge

Welcome to the Kingdom of Haricot.<br/>Years ago, the land took to the sky, becoming a mysterious series of floating islands, where the power-hungry Church of Aloe now rules with an iron fist.ake control of Vernal in this beautiful pixel art Metroidvania. Unravel the secrets of her past and the mysteries of Haricot as you battle your way through this broken kingdom.