Le favori de James Bond, Henry Golding, répond à l’idée du casting de la diversité 007

Kinguin 007 Legends + Skyfall DLC Steam CD Key

Includes: base game, Skyfall DLC. 007 Legends is a first-person shooter video game featuring the character of British secret agent James Bond. Features Relive the world-famous spy's most iconic and intense undercover missions from the entire Bond film series. Take on classic villains from 50 years of James Bond movie history. Enjoy thrilling chases, stealth based missions and 007's signature gadgets, weapons and vehicles. Become Daniel Craig's James Bond in 2012's epic adventure, SKYFALL.