L’actrice de The Last of Us qui jouera dans l’action en direct de How to Train Your Dragon

Cinéma
Regardez qui jouera dans le film d’animation.
©IMDBLe film pourrait sortir en salles en 2025
Le monde de Comment entraîner son dragon Ce n’est pas fini, car Universal travaille sur l’adaptation en direct des films d’animation et ils viennent de confirmer que une actrice de Le dernier d’entre nous aura l’un des rôles principaux.
L’histoire suit Hiccup, un adolescent timide qui veut montrer à son père et à toutes les personnes qui peuvent être un guerrierbien qu’il préfère être ami avec les dragons plutôt que de les tuer.
Quand est sorti How To Train Your Dragon ? Le film devrait être tourné cet été et sortir en salles. le 14 mars 2025. Les films d’animation ont atteint un montant brut combiné de 2 milliards de dollars, 4 nominations aux Oscars et 1 Golden Globe, donc les attentes pour la version avec acteurs sont élevées.
+ Cast : qui est confirmé pour l’action en direct de How to Deliver Your Dragon ?
D’accord avec Le journaliste hollywoodien et Date limite, l’actrice responsable sera Nico Parkerde 18 ans, connu pour avoir donné vie à Sarah Millerla fille de Joel, dans la série à succès HBO Max, Le dernier d’entre nousProtagonisée par Pierre Pascal et Bella Ramsey.
Nico Parker n’est pas seulement connu pour Le dernier d’entre nousEh bien, en 2019 joué dans la version réelle de DumboDe plus, il était dans la série Le troisième jourà partir de 2020, et le film Réminiscence de 2021.
D’autre part, l’acteur Mason Thames, connu pour la bande Le téléphone noiraura également un rôle de premier plan pour donner vie à Hoquetle héros de l’histoire : « Je ne peux pas attendre, je suis tellement excité! » Thames a écrit sur ses réseaux sociaux après la publication de la nouvelle.
L’action en direct de las films d’animation a été annoncé en févrieravec Dean DeBlois, qui a réalisé la trilogie animée, attaché en tant que réalisateur, mais aucun casting officiel n’avait été publié.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. ?
-
Myprotein FR MP Men's Long Puffer Jacket - Storm - LIntroducing the new long puffer jacket, delivering a sense of warmth able to defeat the colder months. Take your hood off depending on preference, giving you the option to switch it up every now and again. Zipped and internal pockets provide more than enough space for your items whilst you're out, no need to cram everything into 1 or 2 small pockets! Everyone needs that go to coat to brave the harsher conditions, and this will be yours.
-
Myprotein FR MP Men's Windbreaker - Black - LAnother jacket engineered to overcome the outdoors. For the colder months this a real necessity. This windbreaker is the perfect running partner for slightly harsher conditions. Rain, wind, cold? Bring them on. Enjoy your run no matter the conditions. With its stretch woven fabric to aid mobility, running feels flawless. Featuring reflective detailing to the back, visibility and safety is increased.
-
Radar Skis Radar TRA A l'avant Enfants Fixations (Noir)The TRA is an absolute ripper of a boot so the junior shredder can have a comfortable, boot to perform the best way they can.
-
Eagle F-One Eagle HM Carbon 890 Foil A l'avant WingThe foils of the Eagle HM Carbon line are designed to bring you thrilling speed potential, incomparable downwind sensations, and everlasting cruising time above the water. Features Remarkable speed and downwind performances Unrivaled time above the water Thin and optimized design for minimal drag
-
Myprotein FR MP Men's Repeat Graphic Training Tank Top - Graphite - LComplete your workout wardrobe with our Graphic Training pieces. Designed for the gym floor, they offer everything you need for everyday sessions. The Graphic Training Tank Top is an essential style, updated with a graphic print and MP logo to the chest. 90% Polyester 10% Elastane
-
Eagle F-One Eagle HM Carbon 790 Foil A l'avant WingThe foils of the Eagle HM Carbon line are designed to bring you thrilling speed potential, incomparable downwind sensations, and everlasting cruising time above the water. Features Remarkable speed and downwind performances Unrivaled time above the water Thin and optimized design for minimal drag
-
Eagle F-One Eagle HM Carbon 990 Foil A l'avant WingThe foils of the Eagle HM Carbon line are designed to bring you thrilling speed potential, incomparable downwind sensations, and everlasting cruising time above the water. Features Remarkable speed and downwind performances Unrivaled time above the water Thin and optimized design for minimal drag
-
Myprotein FR MP Men's Lightweight Gilet - Storm - LThis technical gilet arrives with a level of convenience like no other. Being able to pack it into an internal bag means taking it out has never been easier. Zipped closure at the front combined with zipped pockets give this gilet a high quality finish. A perfect layer piece but also suited to be performed in, what can go wrong?
-
Myprotein FR MP Women's Composure Zip Through Jacket - Galaxy Blue - LComposure is designed with your Yoga practice and Pilates session in mind. This collection has been carefully created to give maximum comfort, increased mobility and complete confidence – whether practising at home, outside or in the studio. Feel good inside and out knowing our soft and sustainable range uses recycled fabric and calming colour palettes driven by neuroaesthetic research. For the days the when the studio is a little colder, the Composure Zip Through Jacket will be your go-to. We have thought of everything, from the contouring textures to give a flattering fit, to the thumb-holes to ensure your sleeves stay put. Did we mention it is made from Q-NOVA, an environmentally sustainable fibre? This isn't just any jacket.
-
Myprotein FR MP Women's Power Ultra Leggings - Fire/Orchid - LThink Power, but more powerful. Our Power Ultra range is made with fabrics that are lighter, softer, and more opaque than the original Power collection, and able to withstand your toughest gym sessions. With a softer, smoother and slicker aesthetic, the Power Ultra range will help you take your workouts to the next level. Constructed from soft, breathable fabric, with more stretch and more opaqueness than the original Power range, the Power Ultra leggings also feature an improved gusset for maximum mobility and better fit. A large pocket at the back inner waistband means you’ll be able to store your valuables whilst maintaining focus on the session ahead. Fabric: Main: 78% Polyester 22% Elastane Mesh: 85% Nylon 15% Elastane
-
Myprotein FR MP Men's Repeat Graphic Training Tank Top - True Blue - LComplete your workout wardrobe with our Graphic Training pieces. Designed for the gym floor, they offer everything you need for everyday sessions. The Graphic Training Tank Top is an essential style, updated with a graphic print and MP logo to the chest. 90% Polyester 10% Elastane
-
Myprotein FR MP Women's Rest Day 1/4 Zip Fleece - Navy - LCrafted from a thermal fleece fabric, this ¼ zip will keep you warm whether you’re chilling out on rest day or headed to the gym. Designed with an elastic bungee drawcord at the hem, you can adjust to fit your preference, allowing a more tailored fit. Welt pockets also provide the perfect place to store your phone and keys!