L’actrice de The Last of Us qui jouera dans l’action en direct de How to Train Your Dragon

Myprotein FR MP Women's Composure Zip Through Jacket - Galaxy Blue - L

Composure is designed with your Yoga practice and Pilates session in mind. This collection has been carefully created to give maximum comfort, increased mobility and complete confidence – whether practising at home, outside or in the studio. Feel good inside and out knowing our soft and sustainable range uses recycled fabric and calming colour palettes driven by neuroaesthetic research. For the days the when the studio is a little colder, the Composure Zip Through Jacket will be your go-to. We have thought of everything, from the contouring textures to give a flattering fit, to the thumb-holes to ensure your sleeves stay put. Did we mention it is made from Q-NOVA, an environmentally sustainable fibre? This isn't just any jacket.