La NOUVELLE série NETFLIX qui a dépassé The Night Agent et est maintenant la PLUS VUE

The Voxel Agents, The Gardens Between

The Gardens Between is a single-player adventure-puzzle game about time, memory and friendship. Best friends Arina and Frendt fall into a series of vibrant, dreamlike island gardens peppered with everyday objects from their childhood. Together they embark on an emotional journey that examines the significance of their friendship. Manipulate time to solve puzzles and reach the apex of each isle. Follow the duo as they unpack and explore their precious moments spent together, lighting up constellations and illuminating threads of a bittersweet narrative. Features Vibrant, storybook-inspired art style Dreamy tale of adventure, friendship and growing-up Gorgeous single player experience with a meaningful personal story Bespoke ingenious puzzles require the manipulation of time to solve Accessible design; simple controls, and no text, speech, time pressure or complex UI Relaxing, ambient soundtrack by feature-artist Tim Shiel Play in full detail on your gorgeous 4k screen Reception "Full of creative touches and small magical moments." - GameSpot "An incredibly clever and frighteningly intricate puzzle formula." - Nintendo Life "Every element works in unison with everything else to deliver on an idea." - Shindig.nz "A magical journey that’s well worth your time." - Polygon "You really need to play it." - Engadget Awards and Festivals Apple 'Mac Game of the Year' Winner 2018 'Game of the Year' Winner at the Australia Game Developer Awards 2018 'Most Innovative Game' Winner by RocketBeans.tv 2018 'Best Technology' Winner at Sense Of Wonder Night 2018 'Visual Excellence' Finalist at IGF 2018 'Best of MIX' Winner at MIX Seattle 2018 'Game Design Excellence' Winner BIC Fest 2017 Plus another twenty industry award nominations Made the final selection of indie game festivals across the world, including; Indie MEGABOOTH (PAX East, West, Aus), Indie Arena at Gamescom, IGF, IGF China, Day of the Devs, Out of Index, ACMI, Unity Showcase, …