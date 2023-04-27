La date de sortie de la dernière saison de Fear the Walking Dead

AMC
La préquelle réussie de The Walking Dead atteint son dernier lot d’épisodes et nous présentons la bande-annonce ainsi que la date à laquelle le résultat final de cette histoire apocalyptique est publié.
© IMDbCraindre le mort-vivant
À quoi ressemblait le monde alors que l’horrible apocalypse présentée dans les morts-vivants? Cette question est répondue par Craindre le mort-vivantune série originale se déroulant à Los Angeles, qui suit de nouveaux personnages alors qu’ils s’affrontent au début de la fin de tout comme nous le savions. C’est la prémisse d’une histoire qui a conquis son public quelle que soit la série originale.
L’intrigue est racontée à travers l’objectif de la conseillère d’orientation du lycée Madison Clark. La mère veuve élève seule deux enfants et est mise au défi d’unir sa famille exacerbée par un chaos imprévu dans une société devenue un monde dystopique où la survie du plus fort est ancrée face à la menace des zombies et aussi ceux qui se révèlent être dangereux pour leurs pairs.
Le huitième épisode se déroule sept ans après la finale de la saison sept où les plans de Morgan (Lennie James) et Madison (Kim Dickens) pour sauver Mo (Zoey Merchant) de Father n’ont pas abouti comme ils l’avaient prévu.
Une intrigue qui touche à sa fin
Dans ce contexte, Morgan, Madison et le reste des personnes arrivées sur l’île vivent sous le gouvernement de Father. Avec les protagonistes vaincus et sans avenir optimiste, l’objectif de raviver l’espoir qu’un monde meilleur puisse être réalisé dans cette débâcle revient à Mo, la personne même que Morgan et Madison voulaient sauver en premier lieu et qui a maintenant huit ans. .
AMC signalé que le dernier lot d’épisodes de Craindre le mort-vivant sortira ensuite 15 mai à 23h00 et aura 12 nouvelles tranches divisées en deux parties différentes tout au long de l’année. Vous savez déjà quelle est la date à noter pour commencer à découvrir comment se termine cette histoire d’un monde dystopique qui a servi de suite à la fin iconique. les morts-vivants élargissant leur mythologie. Épingle de sûreté!
