Jack Black rend hommage à Kevin Clark de School of Rock après sa mort à l’âge de 32 ans

Cartoon Network Samurai Jack Way Of The Samurai Sweatshirt - Black - S - Noir

A young prince named Jack inherits a magical katana from his father which can defeat the shape-shifting demon Aku. Jack suffers defeat to Aku and is sent to a dystopian earth in which the demon is the ruler of. Jack must face this harsh reality if he stands any change of regaining normality! Check out this awesome Samurai Jack collection, release your inner warrior.Crafted from a 80% Cotton / 20% Polyester mix, If you prefer a baggy fit, please order a size up.