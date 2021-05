Dragon Ball Super montre la technique la plus puissante de Granolah

Pop! Vinyl PX Previews Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan 2 Goku EXC Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Goku is back in the Funko Pop! world in his Super Saiyan 2 form! This brand new exclusive Dragon Ball Z pop comes with the PX Previews exclusive sticker! Look out for the rare Chase variant! Purchase this Super Saiyan 2 Goku Pop! Vinyl Figure and be in with the chance of receiving the GITD Chase Variant instead. This is completely random - to keep things fair we cannot accept requests for specific variants of this item Figure measures about 3 3/4 inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box, please note images shown are artwork and final product produced may vary.