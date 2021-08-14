« Forever and ever »: fin expliquée de la série française Netflix

ATTENTION, ALERTE SPOILER. « Forever and Ever » est une mini-série française de Netflix basé sur le roman « Gone for Good » de Harlan Coben, un auteur bien connu qui a passé un accord avec le géant du streaming afin que 14 de ses romans soient adaptés dans différentes parties du monde.
Le thriller avec Finnegan Oldfield, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Nailia Harzoune et Garance Marillier, suit l’histoire de Guillaume Lucchesi, un homme qui, après dix ans du terrible accident où il a perdu son premier amour Sonia et son frère Fred, commence une nouvelle vie ensemble à sa compagne Judith, qui est aussi assistante sociale et travaille dans l’institution dirigée par son ami Daco.
Cependant, sa relative tranquillité prend fin lorsqu’à l’enterrement de sa mère, sa petite amie reçoit un appel étrange et disparaît soudainement. Dans sa quête, il devra se confronter à des vérités que ses amis et sa famille lui ont cachées, et aux secrets de Judith.
QUE S’EST-IL PASSÉ À LA FIN DE « FOREVER EVER » ?
Après avoir été informé par la police que Judith est impliquée dans la mort de deux gangsters, Guillaume fouille dans les mystérieuses dépenses de sa mère et découvre avec sa sœur que sa mère a utilisé l’argent pour payer un détective privé qui suivait les pistes de Fred. vivant et commettant un crime.
Le même détective donne au protagoniste de « Pour toujours et jamais» Les casiers judiciaires de Judith, qui montrent que la jeune femme était impliquée dans la prostitution et avec un trafiquant de drogue. Aussi, quand Inés déterre le téléphone de sa sœur Sonia, elle découvre qu’il y a un lien entre son ex et sa nouvelle petite amie.
Désespéré de réponses, Guillaume affronte le confident le plus intime de Fred et découvre enfin la vérité sur Judith, qui aurait une fille prénommée Alice, et son frère, qui contrairement à ce que tout le monde pensait n’était pas la victime de cette nuit fatidique.
La police rapporte que Judith a été retrouvée morte dans un appartement à Ivry, mais la femme dans ce cercueil n’est pas la petite amie de Guillaume. Son nom est en fait Nora, elle se cachait de son mari violent dans un refuge où elle a rencontré Alice, la fille de Judith et Fred, qui a réussi à survivre et s’est enfuie en Italie. Lorsque le mari de Nora a tenté de l’emmener, Fred l’a assassiné et a donné le passeport de sa femme à Nora pour qu’elle puisse fuir en France, où elle a rencontré Guillaume.
Dans un autre flashback, il est révélé qu’après la pression et les mauvais traitements de son père, Fred a commencé à vendre de la drogue avec ses amis Kessler et Ostertag. Alors que cette dernière va en prison pendant de nombreuses années pour un meurtre que les trois ont commis, les autres continuent de faire de la contrebande et d’embaucher Sonia. Lorsque la police capture Fred, il trahit ses amis pour se sauver, c’est pourquoi Kessler et Ostertag le poursuivent.
De retour dans le présent, les frères Lucchesi se retrouvent et Fred aide à localiser Nora, qui a été kidnappée par Kessler et Ostertag. En plein sauvetage, le premier meurt et le second avoue vouloir venger la mort de Sonia, qu’il aimait et a été tuée par Fred. « Pour toujours et jamais» Se termine par la rencontre de Guillaume avec sa nièce Alice après avoir tiré sur son frère.
QUE SIGNIFIE LA FIN DE « POUR TOUJOURS » ?
La vraie Judith a été tuée par les hommes de Kesseler et Fred a été abattu alors qu’il tentait d’attaquer Ostertag, donc Alice est orpheline. Guillaume et Nora s’occuperont-ils d’elle ou l’emmèneront-ils chez ses grands-parents maternels ?
Apparemment à la fin, la petite fille restera avec son oncle et sa petite amie. Sobe tout, car Alice et Nora se sont rencontrées au refuge en Italie et ont une bonne relation.
Ostertag et Sonia s’aimaient, alors la première voulait se venger de Fred. Bien que ce qui lui est arrivé ne soit pas montré, il parvient probablement à échapper à la police et ne hante plus Guillaume et Nora.
