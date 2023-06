3 productions SIMILAIRES à MERLINA à voir sur PRIME VIDEO qui vous feront L’OUBLIER

Electronic Arts Crysis 3

The fate of the world is in your hands. New and old enemies threaten the peace you worked so hard to achieve 24 years ago. Your search for the Alpha Ceph continues, but this time you'll also need to expose the truth behind the C.E.L.L. corporation. It won't be easy, but your Nanosuit helps you clear a path to victory. Craft a stealthy attack to defeat your opponents quietly, or decimate the enemy with a blaze of brute force. There's no wrong way to save the world.