« Welcome to Eden 2 » : où la saison 2 de la série Netflix a été enregistrée

Headup, Everreach: Project Eden

WELCOME TO EDEN Everreach: Project Eden is a fast-paced, story-driven action-RPG set on the visually stunning Planet Eden. In Everreach, you play as Nora Harwood, member of Everreach’s Security Division, on a mission to secure the colonization process of Eden and investigate mysterious incidents. Explore this vast alien world and descend into the planet’s depths to discover the ancient secrets of a long-forgotten civilization. Packed with tactical ground combat, high-speed vehicular warfare and a compelling level and skill system, Everreach immerses you in its intriguing story and diversified gameplay. DIVE INTO A SCI-FI EPIC! Play as a highly trained security guard specialized in extraterrestrial missions Customize your skills and gear through a classic skill tree with over 80 upgrades Engage in tactical battles, deploy forcefields or use the environment against your foes Immerse yourself in 8 hours of story from Michelle Clough, game writer and former narrative QA for the Mass Effect trilogy Explore Eden's beautiful vistas designed by Mai-Anh Tran, an artist who worked on movies such as WarCraft and Star Trek: Beyond Hop onto your hoverbike to engage in high-speed vehicular warfare Designed to be played with mouse and keyboard or gamepad EXPLORE A BEAUTIFUL ALIEN PLANET Explore Eden, the first habitable planet discovered in our galaxy Roam through the unique biosphere in diverse biomes like deserts, forests and caves Stumble upon hidden loot and optional story elements scattered throughout the open environments Discover the fate of other civilizations in Everreach’s deep lore EVERREACH: PUTTING THE STARS IN REACH Welcome to Eden, the first habitable planet we've discovered in our galaxy, with a lush environment, unique biosphere and the first evidence of alien civilization. Thanks to your advance purchase, our plans for an exclusive luxury settlement are well underway. A team of scientists, mechanics, and construction workers is …