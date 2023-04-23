« Welcome to Eden 2 » : où la saison 2 de la série Netflix a été enregistrée

Bien qu’aujourd’hui il ait été dépassé par des méga-productions telles que « Merlina » ou « La fille des neiges », nous ne pouvons manquer de souligner la première de la deuxième saison de « Bienvenue à Eden »une des séries du moment de la firme américaine Netflix. Avec un casting mené par Belinda, Amaia Salamanca et Begoña Vargas, ce nouvel opus cherchera à conquérir le public en présentant une intrigue pleine de fête, de plaisir et de luxe partout.
Bien que d’autres séries et fictions aient su en profiter, « Bienvenue à Eden » il a encore cette fraîcheur juvénile qui fascine tant le public adolescent.
Sans chercher des similitudes et faire une différence avec la série espagnole « Elite », cette nouvelle saison offre de nombreux endroits paradisiaques qui n’ont pas été entièrement explorés par ses téléspectateurs. En effet, contrairement à ce que croit la grande majorité, nombre de ces scènes ont été tournées en territoire ibérique et non sur des plages des Caraïbes ou de Miami.
OÙ LA DEUXIÈME SAISON DE « WELCOME TO EDEN » A-T-ELLE ÉTÉ ENREGISTRÉE ?
La série a été tournée dans deux lieux principaux : à Lanzarte et Teruel. Alors que plusieurs scènes de plage ont été enregistrées sur les îles Canaries, la commune aragonaise a été témoin de plans plus simples et sans trop d’emphase sur la nature.
Maintenant, compte tenu des 1 694 kilomètres entre les deux points, on peut dire que c’était un beau défi que la production a su relever au moment du tournage.
Quoi qu’il en soit, voici une liste beaucoup plus détaillée des endroits exacts où certaines scènes ont été tournées au cas où vous voudriez aller et attraper la magie de « Welcome to Eden ».
LANZAROTE
- Plage de Montaña Bermeja (la plage noire)
- Caletón Blanco (la plage de la fondation)
- Bassins du Cairn
- Montagne Verte
- Grotte aux pigeons
- volcan corbeau
- grotte des verts
TERUEL
- peuple de cretas
- Forêt de Matarraña
À son tour, on sait que le reste des séquences a été tourné à Barcelone, Blanes ou San Sebastián, certaines des zones les plus fréquentées de toute l’Espagne.
OÙ VOIR « BIENVENUE À EDEN 2 ?
La deuxième saison de la série est à voir sur Netflix, une plateforme qui se bat pour revenir au leadership mondial dans le monde du streaming. Qu’est-ce que tu attends?
BANDE-ANNONCE DE LA DEUXIÈME SAISON DE « WELCOME TO EDEN »
