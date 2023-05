Pourquoi « The Promise » ne sera pas diffusé ce vendredi 5 mai

Xbox Game Studios Gears 5

Buy your cheap Gears 5 key and enjoy the next installment in one of gaming's most acclaimed sagas, and it comes packed with all-new exciting features: Campaign: As all-out conflict looms, Kait Diaz flees to explore her ties to the enemy and realizes that she is the greatest threat to Sera – and herself. Take your character and weapon skins with you into new campaign playthroughs, and take advantage of bonus challenges and modifiers, thanks to the new campaign features. PvP: May the best squad come out on top! Since its launch, Versus has added additional modes and material to cater to players of all levels of competitive experience, from casual to professional. PvE: Fight for survival in a cooperative environment. Choose your character, class, and whether you want to hole down in Horde or fight your way through Escape. Campaign for three players Cooperation: Fight with your friends in three-player online or split-screen cooperative modes. Accessibility features include full controller remapping, single stick movement, Adaptive Controller compatibility, narrated UI and menus, enhanced subtitles, and other enhancements. It is necessary to have an Xbox Live profile. Create a free account or sign in with your existing profile. Buy your Gears 5 key today and fight The Swarm and claim victory in another thrilling action Gears game! SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 10 64-bit Processor: AMD FX-6000 series Intel i3 Skylake Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (Windows 10) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (Windows 7) DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 80 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 Intel i5 Skylake Memory: 8 …