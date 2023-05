Jermaine Fowler rejoint Faces of Death Remake

505 Games, Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death

A new breed of WARRIOR returns, committed to destroying the enemies of FREEDOM When ONE angry man, has a world to protect - There is only ONE future – HIS OWN No-nonsense hero Marlow never shied away from danger or trouble. But now he faces his ULTIMATE challenge. After crash-landing in Central America, he has an industrial evil to defeat whilst bound to an ancient Mayan Death Mask who’s had no-one to talk to for 2000 years. Another day at the office only this time Marlow is PUSHED TO THE LIMIT , his sweetheart has been abducted, the bad guys are making up their own rules and only one man can judge them – and EXECUTE THE SENTENCE . Fearlessly fighting through Mayan temples and towering valleys, monstrous machinery, nothing, but nothing, will stand in the way of this bad ass warrior, his girl and the crushing of all opposition. They told him to go to HELL, he was DEAD ready!!! With cliffhanger over the top action and cinematic gameplay, Marlow Briggs takes inspiration from the best of blockbuster films, comic book heroes, and action games with its focus on relentless high-octane combat, exotic and danger filled environments and epic set pieces. • Fight the enemies of FREEDOM with stacks of awesome combos and magic abilities, • Single handedly destroy HUNDREDS of enemies • Deploy MIGHTY weapons of destruction • Leap out of HUGE EXPLOSIONS in slow motion • Reveal the DEADLY secrets of the Mayans • Save the ENTIRE planet