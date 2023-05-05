Mortal Kombat 2 a trouvé son Johnny Cage dans The Boys

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Mortal Kombat X Premium Edition

Buy your Mortal Kombat X Premium Edition PC key on HRK Game and get the following: - Mortal Kombat X - Kombat Pack 1 (DLC) - The Samurai Pack (DLC) Mortal Kombat X is a spectacular fighting game developed for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, developed by NetherRealm Studios and released by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. It's the follow-up to 2011's Mortal Kombat, and it takes place 25 years after the events of its predecessor. Mortal Kombat X Key Features: Mortal Kombat X's gameplay is similar to previous Mortal Kombat games in that two players, or one player and the CPU, fight against each other with their chosen character. Use a vast and varied array of character-specific attacks to outplay your foes and then beat them to a bloody pulp in adrenalin-pumping 1v1 action. There are several modes in Mortal Kombat X, including a story mode set twenty-five years after the previous Mortal Kombat game. There are also several 'Tower' modes with dynamically changing challenges for those who want a constantly shifting experience. All kinds of online modes let players test their skills against others. Mortal Kombat X also features 'Krypt,' a first-person exploration mode where players unlock various in-game items.