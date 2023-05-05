Mortal Kombat 2 a trouvé son Johnny Cage dans The Boys

Découverte de Warner Bros.
La suite du film de 2021 viendra principalement grâce au succès du titre dans le catalogue HBO Max.
© IMDbCombat mortel.
Combat mortel C’est l’une des franchises les plus populaires dans le monde des jeux vidéo. Créé par la société Jeux intermédiaires en 1992, il avait déjà connu des adaptations cinématographiques sans grand succès. En 2021, la franchise est revenue en force dans une nouvelle adaptation qui a suscité beaucoup d’attentes.
Malgré le fait que le film n’a pas été un grand succès au box-office et a été mal accueilli par la critique, son arrivée à HBO Max fait grandir le public et Warner Bros. autorisé une suite. Le nouveau titre devrait sortir en 2024. Cette semaine, il a été confirmé qu’il y aura un nouvel ajout au casting.
Dans le premier film de Combat mortell’une des grandes absences était Johnny Cage. Ce célèbre personnage n’est apparu que dans une dernière séquence sur une affiche, et beaucoup ont commencé à réclamer son inclusion dans la suite. Jusqu’à cette semaine, on supposait que Ryan Reynolds serait choisi pour l’interpréter.
Un rapport récent de L’enveloppe a dévoilé que Karl Urbain est en pourparlers finaux pour donner vie Johnny Cage dans le prochain film Combat mortel. L’acteur vit un beau cadeau grâce à son rôle dans la série Les garçonscomme Boucheret est également connu pour sa participation à Le Seigneur des Anneauxoù était Éomeret Thor : Ragnarok.
+Qui a joué Johnny Cage dans les films des années 90
Johnny Cage il est apparu dans le premier jeu vidéo de la franchise et a été présenté comme une star de cinéma avec une connaissance approfondie des arts martiaux. Ce personnage faisait partie du film de 1995, réalisé par Paul WS Anderson. A cette époque, il était joué par l’acteur Tilleul Ashby.
