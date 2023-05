Exclusif Violent Minds: Killers on Tape Sneak Peak à Dan Hell

NIS America, Inc., killer7

killer7, a cult-classic video game that takes you into a surreal and sinister world has finally arrived to the PC. The game was developed by GRASSHOPPER MANUFACTURE INC. and Engine Software BV and published by NIS America, Inc. on November 15th, 2018. Brought to you by the minds of Goichi Suda, Hiroyuki Kobayashi, and Shinji Mikami, we get to experience a thrilling and cryptic game that will take us on an adventure unlike any other you've experienced before! Enter a grim world of underground assassins in a harrowing tale of revenge as you take control of Harman Smith, a strange man that can manifest 7 of his twisted and incredibly skilled personalities into the real world, which are known as the killer7. Control all 7 of these psychotic assassins as you go on a manhunt for Kun Lan, a maniac that wants to obtain world dominance through the use of his "Heaven Smile" organization of suicide bombers. killer7 features seven distinct personalities, and each of them has their own look, their own personality, their own specialized weapon, and a special ability unique to them. This game features unorthodox gameplay in which you will engage in both first and third-person shooting mechanics as you take down the forces of the "Heaven Smile" organization. Use the abilities of each of the seven personalities in order to uncover various secrets and find the answer to all kinds of puzzles. Players can switch between these personalities at will in order to deal with any threat that they come across. Immerse yourself in an immensely complex and compelling storyline that will leave you wanting more. The game has been optimized for the PC, and it was ported to modern machines without losing its exceptionally visual style. killer7 is one of those games that you must …