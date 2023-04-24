Len Goodman, juge de Dancing With The Stars et Strictly Come Dancing, est décédé à l’âge de 78 ans.

Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Conception II: Children of the Seven Stars

The magical world of Aterra has been under attack by monsters for decades. The only ones who can stand against these monsters are “Disciples,” young men and women gifted with divine powers of purification, and otherworldly Star Children created via the bonds between male and female disciples. As a new disciple, it falls to you to create Star Children with seven of the most powerful girls in the world and save Aterra. A world-spanning story filled with charming characters Form unbreakable bonds with the seven different girls and interact with other disciples of the academy in order to build strength to rid the world of dusk. Challenge the labyrinths with the girls of the academy The dusk circles are packed with enemies and traps that await you. These dungeons change shape every time you enter, making every excursion a new challenge. Fight alongside the heroines and your Star Children to purify these places of the monsters! Strengthen your bonds and create mightier star children Improving your relationships with the female disciples will allow you to create stronger star children. Use your time at the academy to build strong friendships with them and form powerful bonds of trust. The stronger your bonds are, the more powerful the girls will become in battle as well! Create teams with up to 30 different star children classes There are a wide variety of classes for your star children to be. Each class has different skills to train in and attacks to use. Having many different types of classes at your disposal will let you create all sorts of different strategies!