Len Goodman, juge de Dancing With The Stars et Strictly Come Dancing, est décédé à l’âge de 78 ans.

Len Goodmanconnu pour être juge en chef sur Danser avec les étoiles et Viens danser strictementest décédé à l’âge de 78 ans. Le danseur de salon professionnel britannique est devenu un nom familier grâce à ses dictons pleins d’esprit et à son approche pragmatique pour juger les célébrités participant à des concours de télé-réalité au Royaume-Uni et aux États-Unis.
Goodman est né à Londres en 1944 et a commencé son travail en tant que danseur après avoir été conseillé par des médecins de prendre un passe-temps suite à une blessure au pied. Après avoir dansé comme forme de thérapie pour la blessure, Goodman est devenu professionnel et a remporté d’innombrables récompenses, prenant sa retraite après avoir remporté le championnat britannique alors qu’il était à la fin de la vingtaine. Après sa retraite, il s’est lancé dans l’entraînement et a été reconnu pour ses contributions au monde de la danse.
En 2004, Goodman a été approché par la BBC pour participer à leur reprise de l’émission de télé-réalité du concours de danse Viens danser. Il est apparu sur le panel en tant que juge en chef avec ses collègues danseurs Arlene Phillips, Bruno Tonioli et Craig Revel Horwood. Un an plus tard, Danser avec les étoiles a été lancé aux États-Unis et Goodman était à nouveau aux côtés de Tonioli et a été rejoint par Carrie-Ann Inaba pour diriger le jury. Alors que de nombreux juges allaient et venaient dans les deux émissions, Goodman a continué à apparaître régulièrement dans les deux émissions. Il a pris sa retraite de l’émission britannique en 2016 et n’a annoncé que l’année dernière que la saison 31 de Danser avec les étoiles serait sa dernière saison car il voulait passer plus de temps avec sa famille au Royaume-Uni
L’agent de Goodman, Jacki Gill, a annoncé la mort de la star dans un communiqué qui disait :
« C’est avec une grande tristesse que j’annonce que Len Goodman est décédé paisiblement, à l’âge de 78 ans. Un mari, un père et un grand-père très aimé qui manquera beaucoup à sa famille, ses amis et tous ceux qui l’ont connu. »
Dancing With The Stars revient pour la saison 32 plus tard cette année.
Danser avec les étoiles a terminé sa 31e saison en novembre 2022, avec la star de TikTok Charli D’Amelio et son partenaire de danse Mark Ballas soulevant le trophée. Le jury était composé de Goodman, Inaba, Tonioli et Derek Hough, les trois derniers étant tous prêts à revenir pour la nouvelle saison, mais le spectacle sera également de retour avec l’ancienne juge Julianne Hough après le départ de Tyra Banks au fin de la dernière saison. Le travail a commencé pour dresser la liste des célébrités qui apparaîtront dans la nouvelle saison, mais pour l’instant, on ne sait pas qui participera au concours cette fois-ci.
Après la mort de Goodman, les hommages des fans, des amis et de la famille ont afflué, y compris certains de ses collègues de ses nombreuses années des deux côtés de l’étang. Le directeur général de la BBC, Tim Davie, a déclaré que Goodman était «un artiste merveilleux et chaleureux adoré par des millions de personnes. Il plaisait à tous les âges et se sentait comme un membre de la famille de tout le monde. Vous pouvez voir ci-dessous certains des hommages rendus à Goodman, et nos pensées vont à sa famille, ses amis et ses fans en cette triste période.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. ?
-
Music Sales BENNY GOODMAN - COMPOSER/ARTIST - CLARINET SOLOS WITH PIANO ACCOMPANIMENT - CLARINETDescriptionTwenty-five clarinet solos from one of the world's finest clarinetists. Includes 'Air Mail Special', 'Clarinet A La Ring' and 'Paganini Caprice XXIV'SonglistA Smooth OneAc-dc CurrentAir Mail SpecialBenjie's BubbleBenny's BugleBoard MeetingBreakfast FeudClarinet A La KingDon't Be That WayFlying HomeGillyGone With What DraftGrand SlamMission To MoscowPaganini Caprice XxivRachel's DreamSeven Come ElevenShiversSlipped DiscSoft WindsSolo FlightStompin' At The SavoySwing Low, Sweet ChariotTattletaleTill Tom Special
-
Ambiance-sticker Sticker Dancing is like dreaming with your feetDes stickers muraux citations pour la déco ! Avec les stickers citation et ce sticker Dancing is like dreaming with your feet, vous pourrez enfin décorer l'intérieur de votre cuisine à votre guise avec leur aide ! Choisissez une décoration vous apportant un très bon conseil avec ce sticker Dancing
-
Warhorse Studios,Deep Silver, DelivKingdom Come: erance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans CaponBefore us is a simulator of a medieval commoner who got the opportunity to become someone big. For Henry, it all started with a not very pleasant awakening after a night of drinking, after which he wandered around the city, talked to his girlfriend, threw the wall of a local amateur with his dung to discuss politics, helped his father to make a sword for his Lord, complained that he cannot properly hold a sword and wants to search for adventures . This of course is none other than Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Adventures did not keep our hero waiting, and they came in the form of an entire army that destroyed the settlement, brutally killed our hero's parents and started their invasion. After the first hardships, disappointments and big troubles, the main plot of Kingdom Come: Deliverance commences. On October 16th, Kingdom Come: Deliverance's adventurous DLC, The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon, has arrived and revealed that Hans Capon needs to help conquer Karolina's heart. Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon promises 10-15 hours of extra content, featuring a magical love potion, a lost family jewel, and a romantic poem. Plus, we've also received the free Rattay Combat Tournament and If we win, we will obtain a unique armor. If you are looking to expand on your Kingdom Come: Deliverance experience, grab this epic DLC on HRK Game.
-
Iceberg Interactive, Into the Stars - Digital DeluxeThe Digital Deluxe Edition contains a digital copy of the developer’s Artbook, showcasing Into the Stars’ visual stylings with commentary from Art Director Alden Filion. Dive deep into the iterative process of creation with this behind-the-scenes look at the game’s development. Additionally, the Digital Deluxe Edition includes the compelling Original Soundtrack from legendary composer Jack Wall, complete with additional tracks not heard in game. This mastered score takes you on a journey into deep space and highlights the true peril of mankind. Finally, adorn your desktop with several game wallpapers and plot your course to Titus Nova with an exclusive Star Map. This map highlights the position and resource possibilities of every planet in the game and is a must for any strategic-minded Captain.
-
Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Conception II: Children of the Seven StarsThe magical world of Aterra has been under attack by monsters for decades. The only ones who can stand against these monsters are “Disciples,” young men and women gifted with divine powers of purification, and otherworldly Star Children created via the bonds between male and female disciples. As a new disciple, it falls to you to create Star Children with seven of the most powerful girls in the world and save Aterra. A world-spanning story filled with charming characters Form unbreakable bonds with the seven different girls and interact with other disciples of the academy in order to build strength to rid the world of dusk. Challenge the labyrinths with the girls of the academy The dusk circles are packed with enemies and traps that await you. These dungeons change shape every time you enter, making every excursion a new challenge. Fight alongside the heroines and your Star Children to purify these places of the monsters! Strengthen your bonds and create mightier star children Improving your relationships with the female disciples will allow you to create stronger star children. Use your time at the academy to build strong friendships with them and form powerful bonds of trust. The stronger your bonds are, the more powerful the girls will become in battle as well! Create teams with up to 30 different star children classes There are a wide variety of classes for your star children to be. Each class has different skills to train in and attacks to use. Having many different types of classes at your disposal will let you create all sorts of different strategies!
-
The Kinks - Return To Waterloo / Come Dancing With The KinksAspectRatio : 4 : 3, AudienceRating : Freigegeben ab 12 Jahren, Binding : DVD, Label : Edel Germany GmbH, Publisher : Edel Germany GmbH, NumberOfDiscs : 1, NumberOfItems : 1, Format : Dolby, medium : DVD, releaseDate : 2004-10-25, runningTime : 93 minutes, theatricalReleaseDate : 2009-01-01, actors : The Kinks
-
Aden et Anais Gigoteuse d'été 6-18 mois map the stars forêt gris - BlancLa gigoteuse d'été TOG 1.0 map the stars d'aden+anais remplace la couverture de bébé pour un sommeil sans risque de 6 à 18 mois. Avec son tissu léger et confortable, la gigoteuse est perméable à l'air pour favoriser le sommeil de bébé. Sa taille est adaptée pour garantir une liberté de mouvement pendant le sommeil. Elle s'enfile sur le pyjama ou un body pour un confort douillet. Grâce à sa matière en mousseline de coton au tissage aéré, cette gigoteuse est douce, respirante et absorbante : le risque de surchauffe est réduit.
-
Aden et Anais Gigoteuse d'été 18-36 mois map the stars forêt gris - BlancLa gigoteuse d'été TOG 1.0 map the stars d'aden+anais remplace la couverture de bébé pour un sommeil sans risque de 18 à 36 mois. Avec son tissu léger et confortable, la gigoteuse est perméable à l'air pour favoriser le sommeil de bébé. Sa taille est adaptée pour garantir une liberté de mouvement pendant le sommeil. Elle s'enfile sur le pyjama ou un body pour un confort douillet. Grâce à sa matière en mousseline de coton au tissage aéré, cette gigoteuse est douce, respirante et absorbante : le risque de surchauffe est réduit.
-
Ambiance-sticker Sticker citation The best is yet to comeDes stickers muraux citations pour la déco ! Avec les stickers citation et ce Sticker citation The best is yet to come, vous pourrez enfin décorer l'intérieur de votre cuisine à votre guise avec leur aide ! Où coller cet autocollant déco ? Ces stickers proverbes d'hommes célèbres seront parfait pou
-
Aden et Anais Gigoteuse d'été 0-6 mois map the stars forêt gris - BlancLa gigoteuse d'été TOG 1.0 map the stars d'aden+anais remplace la couverture de bébé pour un sommeil sans risque de 0 à 6 mois. Avec son tissu léger et confortable, la gigoteuse est perméable à l'air pour favoriser le sommeil de bébé. Sa taille est adaptée pour garantir une liberté de mouvement pendant le sommeil. Elle s'enfile sur le pyjama ou un body pour un confort douillet. Grâce à sa matière en mousseline de coton au tissage aéré, cette gigoteuse est douce, respirante et absorbante : le risque de surchauffe est réduit.<br>
-
Ambiance-sticker Sticker Fairy tales can come true - Tiana (Princess and the Frog)Des stickers muraux citations pour la déco ! Avec les stickers citation et ce sticker Fairy tales can come true - Tiana (Princess and the Frog), vous pourrez enfin décorer l'intérieur de votre cuisine à votre guise avec leur aide ! Choisissez ce magnifique sticker Fairy tales can come true - Tiana
-
Ambiance-sticker Sticker citation phosphorescente he counts the starsDes stickers phosphorescent VERT pour votre déco ! Avec les stickers muraux phosphorescent VERT et ce Sticker citation phosphorescente he counts the stars, vous pourrez enfin décorer l'intérieur de votre chambre à votre guise ! Ce sticker phosphorescent doit être exposé à la lumière pendant 1h pour