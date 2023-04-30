Le créateur de The Last of Us dit que la saison 2 commencera la production plus tôt que vous ne le pensez

Le dernier d’entre nous a même dépassé les attentes les plus élevées des fans de mai lorsqu’il est arrivé sur HBO plus tôt cette année. Alors que l’on savait déjà qu’une deuxième saison de la série avait déjà été allumée en vert, les fans ont désespérément besoin de savoir combien de temps il faudra avant que la série ne revienne pour une autre série d’horreur apocalyptique. Selon Neil Druckmann, la production de la saison 2 ne va pas prendre aussi longtemps que certains le craignaient.
Le dernier d’entre nous‘ le créateur a récemment parlé à Date limite et a confirmé une mise à jour positive pour les fans de la série, affirmant qu’il faudra « des mois, pas des années » avant le début du tournage de la suite très attendue de l’histoire de Joel et Ellie. Bien que Druckman et l’écrivain Craig Mazin ne soient pas entraînés dans les détails de l’intrigue de la nouvelle saison, Mazin a partagé un peu la façon dont la deuxième saison sera développée. Il a dit:
« Le processus pour la saison 2 est exactement le même, donc dire que nous allons certainement puiser très largement dans le matériel source, et les gens peuvent en tirer leurs conclusions. »
C’est quelque chose qui plaira aux fans de la série, et Mazin ayant récemment révélé qu’il s’attend à ce que la série dure « un certain temps » bien qu’il ait initialement dit qu’elle ne « continuerait pas éternellement ». Le dernier d’entre nous va potentiellement être un incontournable des horaires de HBO pendant encore quelques années.
Pedro Pascal de The Last of Us a tenté d’ignorer l’opinion publique à propos de la série.
Bien que Le dernier d’entre nous a été accueilli positivement par la grande majorité des téléspectateurs, à la fois ceux qui ont joué au jeu vidéo et ceux qui découvrent l’histoire, certains n’étaient pas satisfaits de certains aspects de celle-ci. Qu’il s’agisse de modifications apportées à l’intrigue, de l’expansion des thèmes LGBTQ + ou de ce que certains ont appelé des épisodes «de remplissage», il y avait ceux qui n’étaient pas complètement d’accord avec la façon dont la série s’est développée. Alors que de nombreux avis ont été partagés en ligne à cet effet, la star Pedro Pascal a révélé qu’il avait surtout réussi à éviter de découvrir comment les gens recevaient l’émission. Au moment de la finale de la saison 1, Pascal a déclaré:
«Je me sens protégé de ce qu’est la conversation en quelque sorte. Et je pense que personnellement, je n’étais pas vraiment prêt pour que ça se termine, donc j’ai gardé mes distances avec sa finale d’une certaine manière. Cela n’a pas empiété sur mon expérience en termes de ce que sont les opinions des gens pour ou contre, en termes de décision très spécifique prise par le personnage. Je suppose que j’ignore activement ce que tout le monde ressent à ce sujet, mais cela n’a pas été trop difficile à être, si cela a du sens. Personne ne m’a crié dessus dans la rue. Ou être comme, ‘Comment as-tu pu faire ça?’ «
Il reste à voir en quoi la deuxième saison différera de sa source de jeu vidéo, mais sur la base du scénario de ce jeu, les fans seront malmenés si la série continue de refléter le récit déjà établi jusqu’à sa conclusion. Le dernier d’entre nous devrait revenir sur HBO en 2024.
