Bande-annonce préquelle de Hunger Games : cette star de Game of Thrones a inventé les Hunger Games

Les redoutables Hunger Games sont après la série de films à succès Les jeux de la faim basé sur les romans de Suzanne Collins a finalement continué.
Après le favori de la foule Jennifer Lawrence dans quatre longs métrages avec Josh Hutcherson et Liam Hemsworth ont dû se battre pour leur survie, maintenant les jeux de la faim commencent depuis le début : le réalisateur Francis Lawrence explore avec The Hunger Games : la ballade des oiseaux chanteurs et des serpents le Préhistoire des Jeux Mortels et comment ils sont apparus dans le Panem dystopique. La sortie en salles est le 16 novembre 2023.
Voici la première bande-annonce de la préquelle de Hunger Games
UN première bande-annonce révèle immédiatement qui est réellement responsable de cette idée de jeux brutaux et inhumains : nul autre que Game of Thrones-Étoile Pierre Dinklage comme Casca Highbottom. A ses côtés, il y a un Retrouvailles avec de nombreux personnages familiers des films comme Président Neige – juste quelques années plus jeune.
La bande-annonce originale est ici :
C’est de cela qu’il s’agit dans le nouveau film Hunger Games
L’histoire commence environ 64 ans avant les films et montre les carrière du garçon Neige (Tom Blyth), bien avant d’aller à président de sang-froid de Panem devrait être.
Le jeune de 18 ans Neige de Coriolan vit au Capitole et se prépare à devenir célèbre et glorieux en tant que mentor dans les Hunger Games. Ensemble avec 23 autres étudiants il a été choisi pour jeux de la faim mener La famille Snow, autrefois puissante, traverse des moments difficiles, et leur sort dépend de la capacité de Coriolanus à surpasser et à surpasser ses concurrents et à encadrer l’hommage victorieux.
Cependant, les chances sont contre lui : il s’est vu confier la tâche humiliante d’être l’hommage féminin du délabré, de toutes choses Arrondissement 12 se tenir prêt en tant que mentor : lucie gris. Du point de vue de la famille, vous ne pouvez pas tomber plus bas.
A cause de la guerre contre les rebelles il y a quelques années, la famille de Coriolanu est presque sans le sou, car la fortune de la famille Snow était en Arrondissement 13 été créé, qui a été complètement détruit par le Capitole. Coriolanus est déterminé à gagner les Hunger Games pour réclamer le prix en argent (et une bourse). Au début, cependant, il n’a pas de grands espoirs d’atteindre cet objectif, car il ne pense pas que Lucy Gray soit une candidate sérieuse. Mais plus tard, son esprit change et il commence à développer des sentiments pour Lucy Gray Baird…
Premier casting avec Peter Dinklage et Viola Davis
En attendant c’est debout Casting du film préquelle « The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes » note à laquelle aussi quelques acteurs allemands Ceci comprend:
- Tom Blyth (« Bénédiction ») comme Coriolan ‘Coryo’ Neige
- Rachel Zegler (« West Side Story ») comme Lucy Gray Baird
- Pierre Dinklage (« Game of Thrones ») comme Casca Highbottom
- Jason Schwartzmann (« La dépêche française ») comme Lucrèce Flickerman
- Chasseur Schafer (« Euphoria ») comme Neige du Tigre
- Viola Davis (« La femme roi ») comme docteur Volumnie Gaule
- Brûler Gorman (« L’étendue ») comme Commandant Hoff
- Fionnula Flanagan (« Star Trek ») comme grand-mère
- Clément Schick (« Andor »)
- Dimitri Abold (« Shérif au bord de la piscine »)
- Luna Kuse (« Framboises à la moutarde »)
- Irène Boehm (« Babylone Berlin »)
- Athéna Stratès (« Le bon menteur »)
- et le Le nouveau venu Cooper Dillon et Kjell Brutscheidt
Michael Lesslie (« Assassin’s Creed ») et le lauréat de l’Oscar Michael Arndt (« Star Wars : Épisode VII : Le Réveil de la Force ») ont écrit le scénario, basé sur le roman préquelle du même nom « The Hunger Games X – Le Chant de l’Oiseau et du Serpent » par Suzanne Collins en 2020. Encore une fois réalisé par le réalisateur de « Panem » Francis Lawrence.
Incidemment, la majeure partie du tournage a eu lieu dans les studios de cinéma allemands de Babelsberg, Berlin et Rhénanie du Nord-Westphalie.
