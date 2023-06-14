Disney annonce les séries Ariel et ZOMBIES pour The Disney Channel et Disney Junior

Il y a eu beaucoup de buzz au Festival d’Annecy ! Avec des tonnes de projets créés et annoncés, tout le monde est enthousiasmé par le nouveau contenu animé qui arrive dans le monde. Disney, étant un studio phare pour le médium, a fait ses propres annonces majeures, en particulier dans sa liste de télévision ! Nous allons jeter un coup d’oeil!
Retour sous la mer avec Ariel de Disney Junior
Tout juste sorti des vagues du remake d’action en direct récemment sorti de Disney’s La petite Sirène, le studio va continuer les aventures océaniques sur Disney Junior ! L’annonce a été faite plus tôt dans la journée par Ayo Davis, président de Disney Branded Television. La nouvelle série mettra en vedette un jeune Ariel et mettra en vedette des visages familiers tels que le roi Triton, Sébastien, Flounder et Ursula ! En plus des favoris des fans, de nouveaux personnages feront également leurs débuts avec la série. Davis a exprimé son enthousiasme à l’idée de retourner dans le monde d’Ariel et de ses amis.
« Depuis plus de 30 ans, l’histoire de ‘La Petite Sirène’ est adorée par le public du monde entier. Cela me procure tellement de joie de pouvoir présenter notre nouvelle version Disney Junior d’Ariel aux enfants d’âge préscolaire du monde entier.
La vice-présidente principale du développement, des séries et de la stratégie pour Disney Junior, Alyssa Sapire, a ajouté que l’équipe souhaitait « créer une atmosphère vibrante et magique et mettre en valeur l’imagination de la jeune Ariel ». Le Dr Patricia Saunder, professeur d’études anglaises et caribéennes hémisphériques et directrice des études supérieures à l’Université de Miami, fait partie de l’équipe de développement en tant que consultante culturelle sur la série. Sean Skeete, président du département d’ensemble du Berklee College of Music, agira en tant que consultant en musique des Caraïbes. Le synopsis de la série est disponible ci-dessous.
Située dans le fantastique royaume sous-marin d’Atlantica inspiré des Caraïbes, la série suit Ariel dans le rôle de
elle se lance dans des aventures de sirène amusantes et pleines d’action avec ses amis. Poussé par un profond et
curiosité sans fin pour le monde qui l’entoure, Ariel découvre des trésors terrestres, comme un grand chapeau mou,
canard en caoutchouc couineur et fouet, qu’elle récupère et garde en sécurité dans sa caverne de cristal. Parfois,
Ariel utilise les trésors pour résoudre des problèmes. A chaque découverte, Ariel est remplie de joie, et son
queue de sirène, qui change de couleur en fonction de ses émotions, s’illumine et scintille. Plein de
charme, de grandes idées et une voix puissante, « Ariel de Disney Junior » prend tout son sens, apprenant comment
découvrir et apprécier le monde qui l’entoure et utiliser sa voix pour inspirer les autres.
Disney Junior’s Arielle est produit par Lynne Southerland. Les rédacteurs en chef sont Keith Wagner et Norma P. Sepulveda. Ezra Edmond produit. Kuni Tomita Bowen est crédité en tant que directeur superviseur, avec Chrystin Garland en tant que directeur artistique. Wild Canary produit la série en association avec Disney Junior.
Zombies : la série réanimée revient d’entre les morts
Le hit de Disney DES MORTS-VIVANTS les personnages reviennent de la tombe! La série mettra en vedette Meg Donnelly et Milo Manheim, qui reprendront leurs rôles de Zed et Addison. Le gang revient, cette fois sous forme animée ! Le 21 juillet, l’équipage fera ses débuts en ZOMBIES : les courts métrages de la série réanimée, en première sur Disney Channel, Disney Channel Youtube et DisneyNOW. Les courts métrages arriveront à Disney + à une date ultérieure. L’équipe reviendra une fois de plus dans ZOMBIES : The Re-Animated Series, une toute nouvelle série animée comique et musicale, qui sera diffusée en première sur Disney Channel ! En prévision du retour, Disney a partagé la réaction en direct de Donnelly et Manheim voyant le casting animé pour la toute première fois. Découvrez-le ci-dessous!
Rejoindre Donnelly et Manheim pour reprendre leurs rôles sont Ariel Martin, Chandler Kinney et Pearce Joza en tant que loups-garous Wynter, Willa et Wyatt. Carla Jeffery et Trevor Tordjman seront les pom-pom girls Bree et Bucky. Jonathan Langdon est entraîneur, avec James Godfrey et Kylee Russell en tant que zombies Bonzo et Eliza. Enfin, Terry Hu sera l’extraterrestre A-Spen !
Disney est toujours désireux de donner à ses fans aimants ce qu’ils veulent, ainsi que de réinventer les histoires que nous aimons pour de nouveaux publics. Êtes-vous impatient de revisiter ces mondes bien-aimés?
