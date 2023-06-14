Disney annonce les séries Ariel et ZOMBIES pour The Disney Channel et Disney Junior

ATI at6002

ATI AT6000 SIGNATURE SERIES Amplifier Technologies, Inc., the prolific manufacturer of many of the high end's best amplifiers offers a series of amplifiers designed by President and Chief Engineer, Morris Kessler. The AT6000 series amplifiers, available with 2 to 7 channels, remain as the company's finest, musical amps since their introduction. Furthermore, their “Signature Series” designation with a facsimile of Kessler's signature on the main panel acknowledges the special nature of these designs. ATI Signature Series are fully balanced, differential amps, advanced from previous designs which were essentially balanced bridged amplifiers. Signature Series uses only a single input stage with dual-differential output stages. This design approach retains the advantages of balanced designs and reduces noise by 50%. Using current feedback rather than voltage feedback, Signature Series amps respond faster with a virtually unlimited slew rate which makes them capable to reproduce todays best music and film sound. ThermalTrak™ output devices are incorporated in Signature Series amps to provide an integrated device for temperature sensing with the output transistor resulting in real-time bias performance. Combining these advancements with dual DC servos reduces DC offset at the output to insignificant levels. The use of a modular PCB layout with amplifier and power supply parts on the same card with edge to edge isolation of AC and signal input provides improved signal-to-noise ratio. Dual toroidal transformers, dual power switches and dual AC power cords bring a complete dual-mono design to the AT6002 and AT4002. Multi-channel amplifiers up to the 7-channel AT6007 and AT4007 models may be connected to independent 20 amp circuits for greater sustained output power than would be possible than from a single AC circuit. 6000 Series amps are rated at 300 Watts RMS from 20Hz to 20kHz with no more than 0.03% THD at 8 ohms with all channels driven and 450 Watts RMS at 4 ohms under the same conditions. Signal-to-noise ratio is typically -128dB referenced to full output so that each Signature Series amp is capable of playing back the full dynamic range available on today's lossless recordings. Caractéristiques Numbers of Channels2-7 FTC Full Bandwidth Power Output@ 8Ω (Watts RMS)300 FTC Full Bandwidth Power Output@ 4Ω (Watts RMS)450 Input Sensitivity for Full Rated FTC Output Power - 8Ω2.0 Volts Frequency Response±0.ldB 20Hz - 20kH Phase Response+5 to -15°, 20Hz - 20kHz @ 1W Signal-to-Noise Ratio (Ref FTC Rated Power, A-Wtd)>125dB Total Harmonic Distortion + Noise (20Hz - 20kHz)60V/µS Input Impedance28kΩ Output DC OffsetLess Than ±1mV Power Requirements AT6002-AT6004: Factory built for single voltage - 120 VAC or 240VAC 2x 15 Amp Circuits AT6005-AT6007: Factory built for single voltage - 120 VAC or 240VAC 2x 20 Amp Circuits Power Consumption (Standby)≤1W (120 VAC), ≤0.5W (240 VAC) Power Consumption (Idle) AT6002: 65W ± 5W AT6003: 85W ± 5W AT6004: TBD AT6005: TBD...