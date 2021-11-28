Disney a tenté de censurer le blasphème dans « The Beatles: Get Back »

Skechers Bounder Blast Back Mid Walking Boots - AW21 - Navy Blue - Size: 39.5 - mens

Skechers Bounder Blast Back Mid Walking Boots Get into gear with athletic style and comfort in the Bounder Blast Back. This lace-up features a waterproof suede, mesh and synthetic upper with a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole and a lightweight ULTRA LIGHT cushioned midsole. Breathable Mesh Upper Utilising a combination of suede, mesh and leather materials for the upper of these shoes, the Bounder Blast Back Walking Shoes encase your feet with a breathable, waterproof layer of protection, keeping you at an optimum level of comfort. The upper ensures that the warm, used air within the shoe is efficiently replaced with fresh, cool air, providing a perfect microclimate for your feet to work in. The materials waterproof properties, also further ensure your feet are protected from the array of weather conditions, keeping them dry and cosy throughout. Completing the upper of the shoes is a traditional lace-up front, keeping your feet locked in the shoes, preventing in-shoe slippage, and making it extremely easy to take them on and off. ULTRA LIGHT Cushioned Midsole For a lightweight, responsive experience, the Bounder Blast Back shoes have ULTRA LIGHT cushioning. Alongside this is an Air Cooled Memory Foam Insole that completes the midsection of the shoe, providing a pleasant cooling feeling with every step and cushioning the foot further for all-day comfort and protection. Flexible Traction Outsole A durable rubber outsole ensures that your feet have exceptional traction, making it great for all walking terrains. Not only this, but the outsole has flexible properties for free movement with every stride and step, reducing restrictions.