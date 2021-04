The Witcher: Henry Cavill a subi les conséquences du protagoniste

Pop! Vinyl Bewitched Samantha Stephens as Witch Pop! Vinyl Figure

Released as part of Funko Fair 2021! Samantha Stephens is an American housewife who is also a witch. She has a twitch in her nose that has always been her main characteristic when doing magic. She is the main protagonist of the show. This figure stands at 3 3/4-inch tall. Get this Bewitched Samantha Stephens