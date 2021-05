Disney + a-t-il effacé les agents du SHIELD et l’agent Carter du MCU Canon?

Marvel Avengers Agent Of Shield Men's T-Shirt - White - L - Blanc

S.H.I.E.L.D., the international agency dedicated to the defence of Earth. Powerless against the might of Thanos. The eagerly anticipated sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame has a bleak scene set for it. The war is over, and Thanos has won. Fully half the known universe has been removed from existence in a snap of his fingers. How do the Avengers even begin to bring them back? Is it even possible to undo that much damage?All T-shirts are made from pre-shrunk 100% Cotton (excl. Grey at 90% Cotton & 10% Polyester) for excellent comfort. If you prefer a baggier fit, please order one size larger.