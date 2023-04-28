C’est ainsi que Halle Bailey sonne en chantant Part of your World de La Petite Sirène

Might and Delight, Book of Travels EUROPE

Join our discord About the Game Join Book of Travels and become part of a unique social roleplaying experience that doesn’t hold your hand. Inspired by genre classics, this is a serene adventure that sets you adrift in a fairytale world... it’s also an invitation to roleplay without the restraints of linear missions and plotlines. Feel at liberty to travel the free wilds and vivid cities of the Braided Shore peninsula. Wander deep into the layers of this hand-drawn world, stumble upon its hidden places or unravel one of its many mysteries. There is no overarching goal and no real beginning or end, but for mortal characters the stakes can be high. Braided Shore is a vast and intricate world, but meetings with other players are few and far between so your chance encounters will be something special. Choose to collaborate together or to survive alone, either way, you’ll be part of the birth of an exciting new online community, one where many stories will be told. But take note: This is a game for wayfinders and wanderers and it won’t plan out your route. Instead it will trust you to play in your own style and to shape your own journey. Whichever way you choose to travel, you’ll soon be adding your own chapters to Book of Travels. Authentic roleplaying and individual playstyles Pick one of 20+ Forms in a detailed character creation sheet that focuses on personality and identity rather than stats and classes. The game allows you to play in a style that matches your character and to set your own personal goals. Are you a danger-seeking adventurer, a stoic practitioner of magic binding, or a carefree tea drinking gambler? Boundless narrative that won’t hold your hand Your travels will present you with countless randomly …