Taika Waititi: Thor Love and Thunder sera le meilleur film Marvel

Thor: l’amour et le tonnerre se dirige vers la ligne d’arrivée, et le scénariste-réalisateur Taika waititi dit que le quatrième film de Thor pourrait être le «plus grand film Marvel de tous les temps».
CONFIRMÉ
• Le tournage de «THOR LOVE AND THUNDER» se termine dans 4 semaines.
C’est confirmé par le réalisateur Taika Waititi.
Il ouvre en salles le 6 mai 2022. pic.twitter.com/mS9OCrcAXr
– Marvel Dato (@MarvelDato)
1er mai 2021
Vous pourriez aussi être intéressé par: « Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom » classé sur Nintendo Switch
Le cinéaste Thor: Ragnarok, qui joue également le favori des fans, Korg, revenir à Chris Hemsworth comme Thor et Tessa Thompson Quoi Valkyrie à la suite de Avengers: Fin de partie.
Le tournage de Love and Thunder est en cours depuis fin janvier dans l’Australie natale de Hemsworth, où la production de Studios Marvel a utilisé la technologie de production virtuelle StageCraft par Industrial Light & Magic Utilisé par Waititi et d’autres cinéastes lors de la réalisation du film d’action en direct de Disney Star Wars The Mandalorian.
«Le tournage se passe bien. Il nous reste quatre semaines, je peux voir la lumière au bout du tunnel », a déclaré Waititi à Weekend Today via The Sun. « Ce pourrait être le meilleur film Marvel de tous les temps. »
Vous pourriez aussi être intéressé par: Dragon Ball Super: Fan anime le teaser de l’arc de Granolah
Marvel Studios lance Thor: Love and Thunder en salles le 6 mai 2022.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. 🙂
- Marvel Sweat Homme Marvel Avengers Assemble - Thor Bring The Thunder - Blanc - S - BlancMarvel is one of the biggest multimedia companies around, sporting the biggest and best Superheroes, Marvel's roster of heroes contains everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to the X-Men and many more. Marvel is world famous for a very good reason- they have some of the greatest superhero storylines around.Features:Officially Licensed
- Marvel Sweat Homme Marvel Avengers Assemble - Thor Bring The Thunder - Blanc - L - BlancMarvel is one of the biggest multimedia companies around, sporting the biggest and best Superheroes, Marvel's roster of heroes contains everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to the X-Men and many more. Marvel is world famous for a very good reason- they have some of the greatest superhero storylines around.Features:Officially Licensed
- Marvel Sweat Homme Marvel Avengers Assemble - Thor Bring The Thunder - Blanc - XXL - BlancMarvel is one of the biggest multimedia companies around, sporting the biggest and best Superheroes, Marvel's roster of heroes contains everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to the X-Men and many more. Marvel is world famous for a very good reason- they have some of the greatest superhero storylines around.Features:Officially Licensed