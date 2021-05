Pokémon Sword and Shield: Route 4 et 5 – Turffield: Plant Order of Gym Leader Yarro – Solution 4

Nintendo Super Mario Piranha Plant Japanese Kid's Sweatshirt - White - 3-4 ans - Blanc

Mario first appeared in gaming way back in 1981 as an extra in the first Donkey Kong game. Since then, he has been part of over 200 games worldwide, usually as the main hero of the massive Super Mario franchise. The squat Italian plumber is one of the most recognisable characters in history and has built up millions of followers. Be a true fan with our range of Mario merchandise!Sweatshirts are made from pre-shrunk 100% Cotton (Grey 80% Cotton / 20% Polyester). If you prefer a baggy fit, please order a size up.