La bande-annonce de Strange Way of Life fleurit une romance entre Pedro Pascal et Ethan Hawke dans le vieil ouest

La bande-annonce est sortie pour Mode de vie étrange. Présenté en avant-première au Festival de Cannes cette année, le court métrage vient du cinéaste Pedro Almodovar (Femmes au bord de la crise de nerfs, Lui parler) et les étoiles Pedro Pascal (Le Mandalorien, Le dernier d’entre nous) et Ethan Hawke (Chevalier de la Lune, L’homme du nord) comme deux flingueurs tombant amoureux dans le Far West. Des images d’aperçu et une affiche ont déjà été publiées, et maintenant la première séquence du film est ici avec la nouvelle bande-annonce. Vous pouvez regarder la vidéo du film, qui sera également une sortie MUBI, ci-dessous.
Le court métrage met en scène Pascal dans le rôle de Silva, un bandit armé qui voyage à travers le désert pour retrouver son vieil ami, le shérif Jake (Hawke), après 25 ans. Alors que la nouvelle bande-annonce taquine certaines tensions entre les deux lors de leur rencontre, avec Silva accusant Jake de « ne jamais aimer personne », il y a des indices de la façon dont les choses vont devenir torrides entre eux également.
« Il y a des années, vous m’avez demandé ce que deux hommes pouvaient faire en vivant ensemble dans un ranch. Je vais vous répondre maintenant », a déclaré Silva de Pascal alors qu’il servait de soignant au shérif Jake blessé.
Mode de vie étrange est en partie une histoire d’amour, mais Almódovar veut que les gens sachent que cela ressemble aussi beaucoup aux films occidentaux classiques, partageant bon nombre des mêmes éléments. Le cinéaste dit que ce qui distingue vraiment ce court métrage du lot, c’est principalement le dialogue, notant à quel point les mots prononcés par ces personnages sont différents de ce que vous verriez dans n’importe quel autre film.
« C’est un western queer, dans le sens où il y a deux hommes et ils s’aiment », a-t-il déclaré sur Dua Lipa. À votre service podcast, selon le Gay Times. « Il s’agit de masculinité au sens profond parce que le western est un genre masculin. Ce que je peux vous dire à propos du film, c’est qu’il a beaucoup d’éléments du western. Il a le flingueur, il a le ranch, il a le shérif, mais ce qu’il a que la plupart des westerns n’ont pas, c’est le genre de dialogue que je ne pense pas qu’un film occidental ait jamais capturé entre deux hommes. »
Le directeur de Strange Way of Life a refusé Brokeback Mountain
Le court métrage a établi quelques comparaisons avec le film de 2003 montagne de Brokeback à cause de sa romance entre cow-boys. Ang Lee a réalisé ce film, bien qu’Almodóvar ait d’abord reçu l’offre avant de la refuser. Almodóvar dit qu’à cette époque, il aurait été trop limité par le studio quant à la façon dont il voudrait aborder un tel projet. Cela inclut rendre les scènes de sexe plus « animales », peut-être taquiner ce que nous pouvons attendre de Mode de vie étrangeoù il a eu un contrôle créatif total.
« Je pense qu’Ang Lee a fait un film merveilleux, mais je n’ai jamais cru qu’ils me donneraient une liberté et une indépendance totales pour faire ce que je voulais », a déclaré Almodóvar à IndieWire.
Après les petits écrans à Cannes, Mode de vie étrange sera distribué par MUBI en Italie et en Amérique latine, tandis que Pathé sera distribué au Royaume-Uni. Les informations sur une date de sortie aux États-Unis n’ont pas encore été annoncées.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. ?
-
Square Enix Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5)The two brothers continue their journey on the road into the winter months & struggle against the cold. As Daniel gradually falls ill, Sean’s concern for his younger brother increases and decides the pair of them must make their way to their distant grandparent’s house to recover and seek shelter.
-
Square Enix,Feral Interactive (Mac),Feral Interactive (Linux), Life is Strange 2 - Episode 5Sean and Daniel have reached the end of the road. The border is close. One last, brutal gauntlet of challenges is all that stands between them and their goal. Caught between responsibility and freedom, surrounded on all sides, can Sean find a way out of an impossible situation? And more importantly, in this moment of crisis, will Daniel still follow his lead? Every decision Sean has made, every lesson Daniel has learned, every friend and foe they’ve met along the way: they've all been leading to this. Can Sean and Daniel survive together – or will the world tear them apart? - Life is Strange 2 Episode 1 required to play. - Episodes 2 to 5 are available for individual purchase on release.
-
Square Enix,Feral Interactive (Mac),Feral Interactive (Linux), Life is Strange 2 - Episode 5 PS4Sean and Daniel have reached the end of the road. The border is close. One last, brutal gauntlet of challenges is all that stands between them and their goal. Caught between responsibility and freedom, surrounded on all sides, can Sean find a way out of an impossible situation? And more importantly, in this moment of crisis, will Daniel still follow his lead? Every decision Sean has made, every lesson Daniel has learned, every friend and foe they’ve met along the way: they've all been leading to this. Can Sean and Daniel survive together – or will the world tear them apart?
-
Square Enix,Feral Interactive (Mac),Feral Interactive (Linux), Life is Strange 2 - Episode 2The two brothers continue their journey on the road into the winter months and struggle against the cold. As Daniel gradually falls ill, Sean’s concern for his younger brother increases and decides the pair of them must make their way to their distant grandparents' house to recover and seek shelter. During their stay, they encounter next-door neighbour Chris, a young boy the same age as Daniel who believes he is a super-hero by the name of Captain Spirit. As Daniel and Chris begin to form a friendship, Sean insists on Daniel following a set of rules around his power. Will Daniel keep his power concealed or break the rules in a time of need? - Requires Episode 1 to play - Episodes 2 to 5 are available for individual purchase.
-
Jeanne Arthes Tea Time à Paris Pavlova Eau de Parfum Jeanne ArthesTea Time à Paris Pavlova Eau de Parfum Jeanne ArthesEau de parfum femme L'Eau de Parfum Tea Time à Paris Pavlova de la Collection French Way of Life Jeanne Arthes est une véritable invitation au plaisir !Cette Eau de Parfum mêle des notes gourmandes de fruits rouges au doux parfum de vanille meringuée.La fragrance se referme sur des notes crémeuses et aériennes de chantilly, telle une caresse s
-
Jeanne Arthes Tea Time à Paris Macaron Amande Eau de Parfum Jeanne ArthesTea Time à Paris Macaron Amande Eau de Parfum Jeanne ArthesEau de parfum femme L'Eau de Parfum Tea Time à Paris Macaron Amande de la Collection French Way of Life Jeanne Arthes est une invitation au plaisir et à la gourmandise.Cette savoureuse Eau de Parfum mêle les notes délicieuses et sucrées d'une célèbre pâtisserie à l'amande &agrav
-
Jeanne Arthes Balade à Paris Soirée Rooftop Eau de Parfum Jeanne ArthesBalade à Paris Soirée Rooftop Eau de Parfum Jeanne ArthesEau de parfum femme L'Eau de Parfum Balade à Paris de la Collection French Way of Life s'inspire d'une nuit étoilée sur les toits de Paris.Cette eau de Parfum féminine et mystérieuse allie la douceur d'un accord floral-fruité avec l'énergie d'une note chaude et constratant de caf&eacut
-
Good Shepherd Entertainment, Zombie Night TerrorPrepare yourself for the most thrilling night of your life! Something strange has happened and people everywhere are turning into blood thirsty walking corpses. But guess who’s the brains behind this hungry undead army? YOU! So spread this pandemic to wipe humanity off this planet. Because the only way to survive the zombie apocalypse, is to BE the apocalypse! But the brainless undead are quite dumb… even dumber than you might expect given their lack of grey matter. Because when left to their own devises, they will just endlessly walk forward and fall into permanently deadly booby traps placed by not-so-helpless humans. So to accomplish your mission of world extermination, you will need to help guide them to their next yummy meal. Luckily you can utilize numerous special mutations to make your troops evolve and fulfil their appetite for flesh. But beware! Humans will not facilitate your dark will….they will fight to survive. Spread terror through 40 levels and enrol more zombies into your undead army. Along the way you’ll have to solve brain tingling puzzles, and fight increasingly powerful foes that are hell-bent on staying alive. The closer you get to total world extinction, the harder survivors will fight to put you in the ground….for good. Blood, tears, non-sexual moans, inappropriate laughter, and tons of puzzles that will literally blow your brains out... This is Zombie Night Terror! Command a Zombie Horde: You are the brain, they are the muscles. Your zombie horde will obey your commands without any strike risk or complaints … On the downside; you can’t have any heated conversations about late night movies or cool books anymore tough! Unique Mutation System: Having an army of deadly zombies is awesome. Having an army of mutated zombies is way better! Take advantage of our mutation system …