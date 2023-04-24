Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC fait l’objet d’un bombardement d’examen sur Aloy

Sony Horizon Forbidden West - Nora Legacy Outfit & Spear PS4/PS5

Includes: Nora Legacy Outfit & Spear Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West – a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon. The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders. Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why. It's up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past – all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy. Features Brave an expansive open world Discover distant lands, new enemies, rich cultures and striking characters. A majestic frontier Explore the lush forests, sunken cities and towering mountains of a far-future America. Confront new dangers Engage in strategic battles against enormous machines and mounted human enemies by using weapons, gear and traps crafted from salvaged parts. Unravel startling mysteries Uncover the secret behind Earth's imminent collapse and unlock a hidden chapter in the ancient past... one that will change Aloy forever.