Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC fait l’objet d’un bombardement d’examen sur Aloy

Nous avons pu vous accompagner pendant quelques jours Horizon Forbidden West : rivages brûlants vivez une nouvelle aventure d’Aloy. Depuis l’histoire principale avec un temps de jeu de sept à huit heures terminé, de nombreux joueurs peuvent désormais donner leur avis sur le DLC.
Mais l’expansion ne fait que commencer Examiner l’attentat à la bombe, car beaucoup sont dérangés par Aloy. Sur Metacritic, par exemple, il y a 358 critiques négatives qui dérangent à propos d’un détail. On vous explique ce qui se cache derrière les avis.
Horizon Forbidden West : La critique de Burning Shores
Au fur et à mesure que l’histoire progresse, Aloy apprend le nouveau Personnage Seyka savoir dont la soeur nous devons sauver pour un trophée. Aloy et Seyka apprennent à mieux se connaître et développent des sentiments l’un pour l’autre.
Pourquoi la critique ? Vers la fin du DLC, les joueurs peuvent décider s’ils veux embrasser Seyka ou donne lui un panier. Pour de nombreux utilisateurs, la sexualité d’Aloy est le problème avec l’extension car il n’était jamais clair auparavant par quel sexe elle était attirée.
Cette révélation en a surpris beaucoup, et ils ont surnommé la romance « propagande LGBTQ ». Un certain agenda serait imposé au jeu. Ils auraient préféré une orientation hétérosexuelle pour Aloy et qualifient donc l’histoire de « poubelle ».
De plus, certains critiques accusent le studio de développement Guerrilla d’avoir Le dernier d’entre nous voulez copier. Le jeu se concentre sur la protagoniste Ellie, qui, comme Aloy, est attirée par le même sexe.
Outre les critiques négatives aussi La sexualité d’Aloy Y a-t-il d’autres critiques liées à l’histoire ou au gameplay. Certains utilisateurs sont également dérangés par le fait que « Burning Shores » n’est pas sorti sur PS4.
Le score de l’utilisateur est maintenant à un valeur de 3,2 arrivé. Il reste à voir comment les notes évolueront au cours des prochains jours et si le jeu peut toujours correspondre au Metascore de 82.
