Qui est qui dans « Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story »

« Reine Charlotte: Une histoire de Bridgerton » (« Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story ») est l’un des sorties les plus attendues ce mois-ci sur Netflix. Après le succès de la série sur les amourettes dans la haute société anglaise, le spin-off sur la jeunesse du monarque promet de nous enchanter avec une nouvelle histoire d’amour.
Dans la première saison de « Bridgerton », on a vu la romance entre Daphné et Simon Basset. Alors que dans le deuxième volet, on a vu la relation de son frère aîné, Anthony, et Kate Sharma.
La préquelle de l’émission télévisée sera présentée en première sur la plateforme de streaming le jeudi 4 mai. Avant de continuer, regardez la bande-annonce de « Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story » ici.
LISTE DES ACTEURS ET PERSONNAGES DANS « QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY »
1. India Amarteifio dans le rôle de la jeune reine Charlotte
Cette fois, nous verrons la jeune version de Charlotte, peu de temps avant son mariage avec George et devenir le dirigeant Du Royaume-Uni. Bien que dans « Bridgerton » on les ait vus très amoureux, avant il n’avait pas la même position sur un mariage avec un inconnu.
India Amarteifio est celle qui donnera vie au personnage. L’actrice britannique est connue sous le nom de Nora Randall dans « The Midwich Cuckoos » et Lizzie Peach dans « Sex Education ».
2. Corey Mylchreest en tant que jeune roi George III
Dans « Bridgerton », ce que nous avons vu des Le roi George est atteint de la maladie d’Alzheimer et ne distinguait pas le présent du passé. Cependant, en tant que jeune homme, il était un garçon très beau et chevaleresque qui tentera de séduire sa future épouse, Charlotte. Cependant, il y a quelque chose qui garde un secret.
Auparavant, Corey Mylchreest a joué Adonis dans un épisode de « Sandman » et a ensuite joué un rôle dans un court métrage intitulé « Mars ».
3. Arsema Thomas en tant que jeune Lady Danbury
Un autre des personnages que nous verrons dans sa jeune version sera Lady Danbury, la mondain qui avait hébergé le duc de Hastings à Bridgerton. Dans « Queen Charlotte », elle sera l’une des dames d’honneur du futur monarque.
4. Connie Jenkins-Greig en tant que jeune Violet Ledger
Ils se souviendront du caractère de Violet comme la mère des Bridgerton, même si dans le spin-off nous la rencontrerons alors qu’elle n’était pas encore mariée et portait le nom de famille Ledger. Connie Jenkins-Greig est connue pour ses rôles dans « The Kid Who Would Be King » et « Solitary ».
5. Sam Clemmett en tant que jeune Brimsley
Brimsley est également un personnage amusant qui est apparu dans la série originale et a été La main droite de la reine Charlotte. Dans le spin-off, nous voyons le serviteur royal beaucoup plus jeune et apprenons comment il établit sa relation étroite avec le monarque. Auparavant, Sam Clemmett a travaillé sur des titres tels que « Cherry », le drame policier des frères Russo où il incarnait Yuri.
Autres membres de la distribution de « Queen Charlotte : A Bridgerton Story » :
- Golda Rosheuvel dans le rôle de la reine Charlotte
- Adjoa Andoh comme Lady Danbury
- Ruth Gemmell dans le rôle de Violet Bridgerton
- Hugh Sachs comme Brimsley
- Michelle Fairley dans le rôle de la princesse Augusta
- Richard Cunningham comme Lord Bute
- Tunji Kasim comme Adolphe
- Rob Maloney en tant que médecin royal
- Cyril Nri comme Lord Danbury
- Katie Brayben comme Vivian Ledger
- Keir Charles comme Lord Ledger
