Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Hasbro gâte le méchant de la série

Star Wars The Mandalorian Poster Kids' Sweatshirt - Black - 3-4 ans - Noir

The Mandalorian tells the story of a lone gunfighter and bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy in the distance from the New Republic. The series is set 5 years after "Return of the Jedi and 25 years before the rise of the First Order.Crafted from a 80% Cotton / 20% Polyester mix, If you prefer a baggy fit, please order a size up.