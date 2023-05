Star Wars : Al Pacino et les acteurs qui auraient pu être Han Solo avant Harrison Ford

Zen Studios Star Wars Pinball Nintendo Switch

Feel the power of the Force™ in Star Wars™ Pinball! 19 TABLES CELEBRATING A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY • Movie Adaptations: Episodes IV - VIII; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Solo: A Star Wars Story • TV Adaptations: Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels • Characters: Han Solo, Darth Vader, Lando Calrissian in the Calrissian Chronicles table, Boba Fett, Droids • Locations: Ahch-To Island, Mimban • Themes: Jedi versus Sith in Masters of the Force, X-wings vs. TIE fighters in Starfighter Assault, or experience the Might of the First Order NINTENDO SWITCH™ EXCLUSIVE FEATURES AND MODES In addition to HD Rumble and vertical play, Star Wars Pinball boasts several new features and modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch as a standalone product: • Galactic Struggle: Every Star Wars Pinball player in the galaxy will choose to support the light or dark side in a perpetual online digital tug-of-war between the forces of good and evil. Which path will you choose? • Career Mode: Designed with short on-the-go gameplay sessions in mind, this mode challenges you to complete very specific pinball-based missions across all 19 tables. o Choose the path of the Jedi or the Sith as you progress through 50 career ranks. o Some missions involve mastering awesome Star Wars-themed mini-games that might be difficult for some players to access through regular play, such as piloting an X-wing or TIE fighter or fighting Darth Vader in a lightsaber duel. • Force Powers and Talents: Collect Holocron Shards during missions to unlock Force powers and talents that yield special in-game bonuses when activated, such as multipliers, slowing down time and more. • Cantina Jukebox: Collect the greatest tunes in the galaxy as you play each table. Once you’ve heard a song, you can listen to it any time …