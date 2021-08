Red Dead Redemption 2 ajoute des gantelets coopératifs dans Call to Arms

2XU Compression Long Sleeve Running Top - Black - Size: X Small - mens

The 2XU Long Sleeve Compression Top provides an unrestricted range of motion through the utilization of PWX FLEX fabric in the core and upper arms and shoulders, ensuring that you are comfortable to train and compete at your best. The graduated compression helps to increased circulation, helping sustain longer durations of muscle performance, less fatigue and faster recovery. It gives you higher strength levels in the lower arm and encourages maximum blood flow return toward the heart, promoting increased circulation for faster recovery. Other compressive benefits include, reduced muscle vibration, improved muscle alignment for increased power, protection from muscle damage and fatigue and reduced effect of Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness.