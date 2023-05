Marvel : Voici la date de tournage des Fantastic Four

, Pinball FX3 - Marvel Pinball: Marvel Legends Pack

Team up with iconic Super Heroes as they battle toe-to-toe with notorious villains in the Marvel Pinball: Marvel Legends Pack featuring ""Captain America"", ""Doctor Strange"" and ""Fantastic Four"". - Lead the Howling Commandos as Captain America and defeat his arch-enemy, the fearsome Red Skull, who has come into the possession of a Cosmic Cube. - Doctor Strange must conjure up all his mastery of the Mystic Arts to triumph over Baron Mordo, Dormammu and Nightmare, ruler of the Dream Dimension. - The Fantastic Four must use their super powers to defeat Doctor Doom, Skrulls and the planet-consuming Galactus in order to save the Earth.