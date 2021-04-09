John Walker montre son côté méchant dans «  The Falcon & the Winter Soldier  »

Un nouveau spot de ‘Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver’ qui fait allusion à une tournure malveillante du personnage de John Walker.
Le nouveau controversé Capitaine Amérique du MCU a le soutien du gouvernement et de l’opinion publique au sein de la franchise, cependant, comme Sam et Bucky, les fans ne supportent pas le porteur actuel du bouclier emblématique. Bien que Walker n’ait rien fait de strictement malveillant dans la série, il semble que le prochain épisode changera tout.
Avant le lancement du quatrième épisode de « The Falcon & the Winter Soldier », Marvel a partagé un nouveau spot intitulé « Better ». Le clip est un mélange de matériel ancien et nouveau, cependant, le plus intéressant est une scène où Walker s’agenouille tenant le bouclier ensanglanté de Captain America.
Jusqu’à présent, le nouveau Captain America joué par Wyatt Russell Cela a provoqué le rejet des fans, même si la série a tenté d’humaniser le personnage en montrant ses origines.
En plus de ne pas avoir été choisi par Steve comme son successeur, Walker ne comprend pas ce que c’est que d’être Captain America. Dans l’épisode 3, le personnage de Russell est frustré de ne pas recevoir le respect qu’il pense mériter simplement en portant le bouclier.
D’un autre côté, récemment Sebastian Stan a révélé qu’il n’y avait personne de mieux préparé pour le rôle de Captain America que sa co-star dans « The Falcon & the Winter Soldier », Anthony Mackie.
