«Here Comes The Shock» de Green Day obtient une routine d’aérobic

Green Day a sorti une nouvelle chanson intitulée « Voici le choc ». Écoutez-le ci-dessous. Le trio a annoncé la nouvelle piste via Twitter le 17 février. Est officiellement Disponible en Amérique du Nord le 21 février avant d’être diffusé dans le reste du monde le 22 février.
La piste a également été entendue dans le cadre des jeux extérieurs de la NHL du 20 février dans Lac Tahoe dans NBC.
« Voici le choc » marque le premier nouveau matériel du groupe de « Father Of All Motherfuckers » 2020 et le récent album de couverture solo du leader Billie Joe Armstrong «No Fun Mondays».
Cela se produit seulement des semaines après jour vert jouera son premier spectacle en direct en près d’un an, apportant un ensemble de trois chansons couvrant toute sa carrière au spectacle annuel de Honneurs NFL.
Le groupe a touché « Vacances »; « Caisse de panier » et la chanson de 2016 « Respire encore » à l’extérieur du stade SoFi à Inglewood, en Californie.
