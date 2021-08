Dying Light 2 reste en vie avec Acrobatic Story Trailer

Dying Light : The Following - Enhanced Edition [import anglais]

KEY FEATURES: Enhanced Version of the Game - Dying Light is now bigger, better and scarier than ever before. Enjoy the ultimate zombie experience as you scavenge for supplies, craft weapons, and do anything you can to survive in a city ravaged by the zombie virus. Expanded with Dying Light: The Following - Discover the untold chapter of Kyle Crane's story thanks to this massive expansion. Investigate a mysterious cult as you leave the quarantine zone and travel to the seemingly serene countrysid Ce jeu est une version importée, Il n'est pas garanti que le français soit disponible dans les options de jeu