Black Panther 2 obtiendra-t-il un camée Flyby de Captain America de Sam Wilson?

Marvel Captain America Oriental Shield Women's T-Shirt - Black - XXL - Noir

Captain Americas rotella shield made from Vibranium; a shock absorbing material is able to absorb blows from the Hulk, Thor’s magical hammer and protects Captain America from near enough everything thrown at him. Marvel's first ever comic was published in 1939 under Timely Comics and in 1961 the Marvel era began, ever since they have been creating some of our most favourite superheros. T-Shirts are made from pre-shrunk 100% Cotton (Grey 90% Cotton / 10% Polyester). If you prefer a baggy fit, please order a size up.