Arctic Monkeys aurait terminé un nouvel album le mois dernier

Urban Outfitters Arctic Monkeys - Suck It And See LP- taille: ALL

Iconic fourth studio album by Sheffield's finest guitar band, the Arctic Monkeys. Released in 2011, Suck It and See boasts a more mellow sound than its predecessors, with singles " Love Is A Lazerquest!" and " The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala" veering more towards the indie side of the indie-rock genre. 2011; 2011. Tracklisting 1. She's Thunderstorms 2. Black Treacle 3. Brick By Brick 4. The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala 5. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair 6. Library Pictures 7. All My Own