Zoe Saldana célèbre l’avatar récupérant la couronne du box-office de Avengers: Endgame

Hot Toys Cosbaby Marvel Avengers: Endgame - Iron Spider (Instant Kill Mode Version) Figure

"Can you hear me? It's Peter. Hey... we won. Mr. Stark. We won..." Avengers: Endgame was not only a monumental cinematic release that concluded the decade long MCU saga involving 22 blockbuster movies, but also shattered box office records and has now officially become the highest grossing film of all time.