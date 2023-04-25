Zoe Saldaña a fini de jouer à Gamora après Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

gardiens de la Galaxie La star et incontournable du MCU Zoe Saldaña a confirmé qu’elle avait «fini» de jouer à Gamora après la sortie de Les Gardiens de la Galaxie Vol. 3. S’adressant à Total Film, la star de Marvel, qui fait partie de la franchise depuis 2014, a déclaré qu’elle enlèverait la peinture verte et s’éloignerait du bien MCU. Bien qu’elle soit ouverte à ce que quelqu’un d’autre entre dans le rôle de Gamora à l’avenir.
« Je pense que le moment est venu pour moi de démissionner et pour la prochaine génération de se manifester. La seule chose que je ne voudrais pas, c’est que Gamora s’en aille. Elle a été un personnage tellement percutant pour les fans et en particulier les fans féminines, et jeunes fans féminines. »
Avec la bénédiction de Saldaña, cela signifie que Les Gardiens de la Galaxie Vol. 3 n’est pas forcément la dernière fois qu’on verra le personnage. Bien qu’il soit peu probable que Marvel Studios refonde le rôle de si tôt, l’actrice laisse la porte entrouverte à Gamora plus tard.
« J’adorerais que Marvel trouve un moyen de trouver cette prochaine génération d’acteurs capables d’incarner ces personnages et de leur donner cette immortalité à laquelle les fans reviennent de génération en génération. »
Mais pour Saldaña, Les Gardiens de la Galaxie Vol. 3 sera la dernière fois que le public la verra participer à la franchise majeure, estimant qu’il est maintenant temps pour elle de passer à autre chose.
« Mais moi, en soi? Je veux dire, je me suis inscrit pour un, et j’ai eu 10 ans. Heureusement, mec. Je n’ai rien à redire. Et je passe à autre chose. »
Zoe Saldaña est ouverte à un rôle dans la DCU de James Gunn
Bien qu’elle en ait peut-être maintenant fini avec le MCU, Saldaña n’en a pas nécessairement fini avec les films de bandes dessinées. L’actrice a déclaré qu’elle était prête à travailler avec gardiens de la Galaxie le réalisateur James Gunn à nouveau et serait ravi de rejoindre son DCU qui émerge lentement si jamais elle recevait un appel téléphonique.
« Si (Gunn) appelait, je le soutiendrais n’importe quand, parce que, vous savez, ce serait amusant. C’est toujours amusant de travailler avec lui… Je pense qu’il va faire quelque chose de vraiment bien là-bas, et je ‘ je suis excité.
Saldaña est loin d’être la seule star de longue date du MCU à déclarer que la franchise est terminée. Veuve noire et Vengeurs La star Scarlett Johansson a récemment révélé qu’elle aussi avait terminé la série de films de bandes dessinées en disant: «J’ai terminé. Le chapitre est terminé. J’ai fait tout ce que j’avais à faire. De plus, revenir et jouer un personnage encore et encore, sur une décennie, est une expérience tellement unique.
Les Gardiens de la Galaxie Vol. 3 pendant ce temps reprend avec le gang encore sous le choc de la perte de Gamora. Notre groupe bien-aimé d’inadaptés s’installe dans la vie sur Knowhere, mais il ne faudra pas longtemps avant que leur vie soit bouleversée par les échos du passé tumultueux de Rocket.
Écrit et réalisé par James Gunn et avec Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji et Will Poulter, Les Gardiens de la Galaxie Vol. 3 devrait être publié le 5 mai 2023, dans le cadre de la phase cinq du MCU.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. ?
-
Square Enix Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Deluxe EditionFire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord leading the unpredictable Guardians from one explosion of chaos to the next. You got this. Probably.
-
GSC Game World Cossacks 3: Guardians of the HighlandsCossacks 3: Guardians of the Highlands gives you an opportunity to lead Scotland, a freedom-loving nation of highlanders, which makes its debut in the Cossacks series. Its captivating campaign will tell a tale about the triumphs of the Scottish people in the 17th and 18th century, and will allow you to personally participate in them. Among other additions to the game, the mini-addon brings AI-assistant – a great tool for both new players and the veterans of the game.
-
Square Enix, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Deluxe EditionDigital Deluxe Edition The Digital Deluxe Edition includes: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Sun-Lord Outfit for Star-Lord (Early Unlock) City-Lord Outfit for Star-Lord (Early Unlock) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Hits - Original Video Game Soundtrack (Digital Download) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Art of the Game Mini Artbook (Digital Download) Reviews & Accolades “Embraces the true spirit of the Guardians” Game Informer – 8.5/10 “A serious contender for game of the year” CBR “Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy excels in its storytelling” GamesRadar+ – 4/5 “Never stopped being fun” IGN – 8/10 “Absolutely worth playing” Windows Central – 4.5/5 “Guardians of the Galaxy is a jam-packed package for single player and story fans” Gamestar_de – 85/100 “Has more heart than a cardiologist” USA Today’s For The Win “A thrilling adventure” JV Jeuxvideo_com - 16/20 “Its soundtrack easily figures among the best of the generation” Voxel “A True Super Hero Experience” Feber - 9/10 About the Game Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this third-person action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold yet questionable leadership, you have persuaded an oddball crew of unlikely heroes to join you. Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. Use Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks, nothing’s off-limits. If you think it’s all going to plan, you’re in for a world of surprises, with the consequences of your actions guaranteed to keep the Guardians on their toes. In this original Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll cross paths with powerful new beings and unique takes on iconic characters, …
-
Square Enix, Marvel's Guardians of the GalaxyFire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this third-person action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold yet questionable leadership, you have persuaded an oddball crew of unlikely heroes to join you. Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. Use Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks, nothing’s off-limits. If you think it’s all going to plan, you’re in for a world of surprises, with the consequences of your actions guaranteed to keep the Guardians on their toes. In this original Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll cross paths with powerful new beings and unique takes on iconic characters, all caught in a struggle for the galaxy’s fate. It’s time to show the universe what you’re made of. You got this. Probably. LEAD THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY You play as Star-Lord, so nothing’s off-limits with your bold combat style, from Element Blasters and jet boot-powered dropkicks to tag-team beat-downs. With the Guardians fighting at your side, call the shots and overwhelm your opponents with signature attacks. Meanwhile, the consequences of your decisions will range from light-hearted to downright unexpected as your journey unfolds. ALL-NEW STORY Your newly-formed band of legendary misfits is set to save the universe in this fresh but faithful take on the Guardians of the Galaxy. Somehow, you set off a chain of catastrophic events, leading to a wild ride through mind-blowing worlds inhabited by iconic and original Marvel characters. Turn up the all-star ‘80s mixtape and get ready to kick it. FROM MISFITS TO SUPER HEROES You’re the only thing holding the unpredictable Guardians together, so …
-
Square Enix, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy EUROPEFire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this third-person action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold yet questionable leadership, you have persuaded an oddball crew of unlikely heroes to join you. Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. Use Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks, nothing’s off-limits. If you think it’s all going to plan, you’re in for a world of surprises, with the consequences of your actions guaranteed to keep the Guardians on their toes. In this original Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll cross paths with powerful new beings and unique takes on iconic characters, all caught in a struggle for the galaxy’s fate. It’s time to show the universe what you’re made of. You got this. Probably. LEAD THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY You play as Star-Lord, so nothing’s off-limits with your bold combat style, from Element Blasters and jet boot-powered dropkicks to tag-team beat-downs. With the Guardians fighting at your side, call the shots and overwhelm your opponents with signature attacks. Meanwhile, the consequences of your decisions will range from light-hearted to downright unexpected as your journey unfolds. ALL-NEW STORY Your newly-formed band of legendary misfits is set to save the universe in this fresh but faithful take on the Guardians of the Galaxy. Somehow, you set off a chain of catastrophic events, leading to a wild ride through mind-blowing worlds inhabited by iconic and original Marvel characters. Turn up the all-star ‘80s mixtape and get ready to kick it. FROM MISFITS TO SUPER HEROES You’re the only thing holding the unpredictable Guardians together, so …
-
Telltale Games, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale SeriesGuardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series is a Telltale Games episodic graphics adventure video game that features the most beloved band of misfits, the Guardians of the Galaxy. The game is based on the popular Marvel comic book series, Guardians of the Galaxy. The first episode of this game got released on April 18, 2017. The plot of the game focuses on the fact that the team found an immensely powerful artifact, and now they must keep it from the hands of an ominous, dangerous foe that will do everything she can to get her hands on it. Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series shows us a brand new story about a rather strange band of unlikely heroes: Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot. In the middle of a grand battle, the Guardians got their hands on a dangerous artifact of marvelous power. The relic is desired by each Guardian for their own personal reason, but a mysterious and dangerous enemy is also looking for that relic, and she will do everything she can in order to obtain it. Players will travel from Earth to the Milano, to Knowhere, and other destinations in Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series as they are followed by epic music. Play as the charming leader, Star-Lord in this original Guardians of the Galaxy adventure that is being told in the spectacular, award-winning Telltale style that never disappoints. To redeem this code: Go to http://www.telltalegames.com/redeem/ Create a new account or log in enter the code and click "Redeem!"
-
GSC Game World, Cossacks 3: Guardians of the HighlandsCossacks 3: Guardians of the Highlands gives you an opportunity to lead Scotland, a freedom-loving nation of highlanders, which makes its debut in the Cossacks series. Its captivating campaign will tell a tale about the triumphs of the Scottish people in the 17th and 18th century, and will allow you to personally participate in them. Among other additions to the game, the mini-addon brings AI-assistant – a great tool for both new players and the veterans of the game. Main Features: Scotland: a brand new nation with unique game mechanics, units and buildings. Force even the fiercest of foes to flee with help of the mighty highlanders, or turn them to ashes with the Scottish machines of war. New game mechanics: Scotland shall impress even the most hardcore fans, as warriors in kilts, with help of some new tactics and tricks, completely change the way the game is played. Assistant: revolutionary AI-helper that will assist the player with the toughest of tasks – ruling a nation. It will advice the player on what buildings it is better to build with the current resource pool and automatically guide the idle peasants various resource nodes or priority tasks, and much more! From now on there’s no need to waste your time on things not fit for royals, you can focus your attention on things that matter: leading an army and crushing your enemies, while assistant will take care of trivial tasks. Scottish campaign: lead the Gaelic warriors to victory in their bloodiest struggles. From the battle of Marston Moor to the famous Jacobite rising, you shall lead the sons of Alba to glory! New units: nine unique Scottish units shall strike fear in the hearts of your enemies. Highlanders and clansmen are ready to annihilate your enemies. New soundtrack: lead the brave …
-
Microsoft Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Xbox ONE / Xbox Series X S)
-
Microsoft Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Deluxe Edition (Xbox ONE / Xbox Series X S)
-
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
-
Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series
-
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Deluxe Edition