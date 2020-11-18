What’s The Future of The Mandalorian and It’s Impact on Other Star Wars Stories

Since the show’s very first chapter, The Mandalorian has been planting seeds for a larger story within the galaxy far, far away. Because of that, I’ve decided to put on my big speculation hat and discuss where things might be heading.



[Be warned, I’ll be discussing spoilers for episodes that have aired.]

There’s no question Star Wars fans have been loving The Mandalorian. Not only does it bring the epic feel of the films to the small screen, it manages to introduce new characters in a way that feels like they’ve been a part of the adventure all along.

Part of the show’s appeal has been the ability to be mostly open to Star Wars newcomers. While it has plenty of connections for diehards to enjoy, people who haven’t been life-long fans (or just dipping their toes into the franchise) have found it super accessible. However, with the inclusion of a member of Yoda’s species, Imperial holdouts, and the Legendary Darksaber, it’s clear the show is more than willing to delve deeper into the lore and set the stage for bigger things.

The first few Chapters of season two have made it even more clear that Din Djarin is stepping into a much larger world and bringing audiences along for the ride. From Boba Fett, to Bo-Katan, and very soon Ahsoka Tano, the pieces are falling into place for something elaborate than a simple quest to find a foundling’s family, Jedi or not.

I have some ideas about where things are heading, and not just for The Mandalorian, but the bigger story that could connect multiple shows on Disney Plus and perhaps future films. I will caution you now, this is pretty much all SPECULATION at this point on my part, simply connecting certain dots. While some credible rumors and things I’ve heard personally might have some influence on my thoughts here, I still wouldn’t take this as gospel.

Let’s have some fun!

The Near Future

Lucasfilm has kept the back half of this second season successfully under wraps. The marketing and trailers have all been confined to the first four episodes, which means we have no clue what’s coming in the last four.

Moff Gideon will of course rear his head again, once more forcing Din into conflict to keep the Child safe. It looks as though this time around, Gideon will have more of his Imperial resources available to him, which means Din will need more help. A lot more.

For the most part, I expect Season Two end on a similar note, with Din once again reaching out to various allies/newcomers to aid him in his fight against Gideon. So, it’s possible we could see a return to Tatooine to enlist the help of Cobb Vanth, which might also give us some closure on the Boba Fett thread. And with Gideon still in possession of the Darksaber, it’s pretty clear we haven’t seen the last of Bo-Katan and her Night Owls.

As for what role the Child plays in the conflict…hard to say. Perhaps he gets captured by Gideon and Din must mount a rescue mission to infiltrate the Moff’s stronghold; which is probably a kind of Star Destroyer. The Star Wars Topps Card Trader app has recently revealed what appears to be an Arquitens-class Destroyer (seen in The Clone Wars) that’s specifically connected to The Mandalorian line of cards.

It would make sense that this is what Gideon is using to traverse the galaxy and keep a stranglehold on the Imperial Remnants who haven’t fled to the unknown regions at this point. Remember, several major Imperials, including Grand Admiral Rae Sloane, flew off to parts-unknown kicking off the beginning of the First Order soon after the Battle of Jakku. A battle that took place just a year after Return of the Jedi, so a few years before the events of The Mandalorian.

Bo-Katan is eager to get her Darksaber back and has a personal grudge against Gideon that probably extends beyond just that aspect. Gideon clearly has direct ties to how the Imperials dealt with Mandalore and its people. Hell, I wouldn’t be surprised if Moff Gideon was using the planet Mandalore as his home base!

We don’t know what really happened to Mandalore during the events of the Original Trilogy, aside from references to “the Great Purge.” Considering that Mandalorians are broken up into various sects and mostly keep themselves hidden, it’s reasonable to assume something catastrophic happened to them all and their planet beyond what we’ve seen/know now. Bo-Katan’s quest to oust the Imperials from Mandalore (mentioned during her appearances in Star Wars Rebels) obviously failed.

I’ll come back to this idea in just a bit. I imagine this general idea of Din and Friends uniting to save the Child (from whatever circumstances) to once again thwart/combat Moff Gideon will comprise the finale episodes and potentially set up what’s to come in the next season. Yes, I doubt we’ll see the end of Gideon in this season and he’ll be an even bigger focus next year…

The Tano Factor

But what of Ahsoka Tano? Her name drop in Chapter 11, ‘The Heiress,’ clearly indicates we’ll be seeing her rather soon (as has been rumored for a while). Her mere existence in the series opens up a ridiculous amount of possibilities and firmly thrusts The Mandalorian into the larger events of the Saga.

Ahsoka personally knew Yoda and will undoubtedly recognize the Child. Her knowledge of the Jedi is extensive and she assisted the nascent Rebellion in their fight against the Empire. Last time we saw her, she and Sabine were heading off to find out what happened to Ezra Bridger, immediately after the events of Return of the Jedi. While many fans jokingly refer to her as as the Forrest Gump of the Star Wars galaxy, managing to pop up in every significant piece of history, it means Din’s worldview is about to expand dramatically.

Since The Mandalorian takes place a few years after ROTJ, there’s a decent chance the quest she was on with Sabine has already reached a conclusion. For what it’s worth, I doubt we’ll get any insight into how it played out and they’re saving that tale for another time. Much like with Bo-Katan, and maybe even Boba Fett, I have a feeling Ahsoka’s role won’t be a dominating one that takes the focus away.

Instead she’ll offer up information that will connect a few more dots, guide Din to the next stage of the story and, more than likely, help out with Moff Gideon. After all, Ahsoka and Bo-Katan have worked together in the past and I could see Bo calling in a favor to help reclaim the Darksaber…

Even if she only pops up in a single episode, or a couple, the potential for moving the story into unprecedented places is big. It’s important to remember that Ahsoka no longer considers herself a Jedi, so I’m curious to see what guidance she plans on offering Din when he shows up looking for the Jedi.

She may take his lack of knowledge about the Jedi for what it is without delving into her own turmoil with the Order. In that case she may simply use her personal knowledge of Yoda (which probably isn’t much) to help Din find more of the Child’s kind. As someone who was close with Yoda, it might not be entirely outside the realm of possibility for Ahsoka to be able to reach out to the Jedi Master’s Force spirit. In doing so she could learn more about his species and exactly where the Child should be taken.

If Ahsoka feels like getting specific about the Jedi, however, there’s only one place she could point Din: Luke Skywalker.

By this point in time, there’s absolutely no way Ahsoka hasn’t heard of Luke Skywalker, the Jedi who helped overthrow/kill (as far as they know) the Emperor. In fact, there’s no reason to think the two haven’t finally met by this point in time! Luke would definitely want to chat with the former Padawan of his own father.

It’s a tantalizing possibility. The potential to see a Luke Skywalker post-ROTJ but well before his self-imposed exile is something fans have been eager to see. Doing so within The Mandalorian, even as a brief moment (I suspect the focus of the show will stay on Din), could be a cheeky lead-in to more potential stories.

Either way it goes, Ahsoka’s role in The Mandalorian is directly tied to the future of The Child, while opening up more stories to be told in other places. At the very least, she’s set to broaden Din’s knowledge of the galaxy and the great conflict still in play.

What Happens to The Child?

The adorable “Baby Yoda” has capture the hearts of fans and newcomers alike. Hell, even people who haven’t watched the show still know about him thanks to memes and his pop-culture domination. From the outset, his appearance has set the pace for the show in general and continues to drive the story forward.

So what happens with him next? The possibilities seem nearly endless. From staying with Din and ultimately learning the ways of Mandalore (which would harken back to ancient Mandalorian history when the ruler was also a Jedi), to even meeting up with Luke Skywalker at some point.

Personally, I think (hope) the Child ends up finding his people/home world and is left to live out his life. I know, it seems a little anti-climatic, but ultimately I feel that’s where we’re heading. I have some other reasons to believe this will be the case, but I’ll keep us in speculation territory here.

One of the things I’ve loved most about this season so far, is seeing the evolving relationship between Din and the Child. It’s obvious they care for one another, and the parental back and forth is genuinely touching. As has been shown multiple times, being in Din’s care is far from the safest place. Not to mention, once Din realizes Moff Gideon isn’t dead and still searching for the Child, he’ll have no choice but to hide him away to keep him safe.

Such a parting could be one of the more emotional moments in Star Wars, while freeing up Din to claim his own destiny. In fact, I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if they end up wrapping up the Child’s storyline within THIS season.

Considering how the Child has proven to be a merchandise darling, it would seem crazy to think they’d end up wrapping up his story in a way that wouldn’t bring him back the following season. One of the show’s biggest hooks could be gone, but with the seeds they’ve been planting, it feels like something even bigger would bring audiences back for more.

What Does Moff Gideon Want From The Child?

This seems to be the million credit question. Moff Gideon is an intelligent man, having risen from the ranks of the ISB (Imperial Security Bureau) to one of the loftiest positions in the Empire. He seems to know a whole lot, just based off the tidbits of details he revealed in his conversation with our heroes in the last season—that’s how we learned Din’s name!

He’s a cunning adversary, and his knowledge is one of his greatest strengths. Somehow, he knows what The Child is, or at least that its species is highly connected to the Force. How he plans to use that knowledge is something I’m hoping we find out sooner rather than later.

Considering he isn’t one of the Imperials who ran off to the Unknown Regions after the Battle of Jakku, it seems that Moff Gideon has his own plans. At this point he may be the only major Imperial Remnant LEFT inside the New Republic.

I think he likes it that way. He’s an Imperial loyalist, as we saw in his exchange with the ill-fated freighter captain from Chapter 11, “Long live the Empire.” I think he’s trying to bring it back and stay true to those original ideals. Eschewing the others and their plans for the First Order, Moff Gideon wants to rebuild the Empire himself.

A smart man like Gideon undoubtedly knew that one of the keys to Emperor Palptine’s power was his connection to the Force. Having acquired the Darksaber, a weapon connected to both Mandalorians and Force-wielders, perhaps Gideon is searching for a way to tap into the Force. If he can’t naturally do it, it would make sense that he’s trying to do it genetically through the Child.

It would also explain why Dr. Pershing (who could still be around) was involved. He was clearly wearing the Kamino cloning emblem in the first season, and who would know more about genetics than cloners? Granted, it could still be part of some plan to clone the Child and build an army of Force-users Gideon can control. Who knows?

Either way, I think Gideon is planning to use the Child in order to try and crown himself a the new Emperor. Something that could easily play out in seasons beyond the current one.

The War for Mandalore

From the hints between season one and just the few episodes of this season, I think where we’re heading is directly into the war over Mandalore. The time spent in the Mandalorian covert on Nevarro, while short, gave some clues as to the current state of the people. The clans are fractured and in hiding, keeping their numbers secret.

Thanks to Bo-Katan, we learn that Din is part of a smaller sect one more extreme than the others. Bo, meanwhile is seeking to rebuild, stealing back their equipment and trying to unite the clans in an effort to retake their planet and put a new “Mand’alor” on the throne to rule them.

It’s a lofty goal, and one Din has no interest in at the moment. He’s only concerned about the Child and his quest, but if that wraps up, it would make sense for Din to immerse himself deeper into his own culture to learn where he wants to be within it.

The revelations brought about by Bo-Katan, however, has likely rocked his world. Everything he thought he knew about his people are no longer set in stone. How he deals with this could alter the course of the show in big ways. Either way, it seems like Din would be eager to work with Bo-Katan and other Mandalorians to take on Moff Gideon and uproot their home from the Imperials once and for all.

Season three feels like the perfect time to explore this. It’s an excellent way to expand the scope of the show, basically going to war, while keeping it focused on Din and his personal struggles. After all, a war between Mandalorians and the Remnant Empire would be “big” but not galaxy shaking enough to impact the larger story with the New Republic and the ultimate emergence of the First Order.

Retaking Mandalore could setup more conflict as well. It’s already been mentioned that the other clans don’t exactly jive with the “Children of the Watch” and would have vastly different ideas on the future of their cultures. Such friction would put Din in the middle, potentially forcing him to choose between those who initially saved him and the good of Mandalorians in general.

I think I mentioned it in one of my recaps from the previous season, but we’ve seen glimpses of Din wanting something more. He’s lonely and pushes himself from bounty-to-bounty to keep busy, while donating most of his funds to take care of other foundlings, like he once was. It seems clear he’s not as cold-hearted as others within his clan and is deeply committed to “the way of the Mand’alor” and bettering his people.

Ultimately, I think this mentality will bring him directly into conflict The Armorer and other Children of the Watch. Much as I hate to say it, considering she’s one of my favorite new characters, I wouldn’t be surprised to see her end up being the next “villain” after Gideon. Who knows, perhaps she’s actually a character we’ve seen before, like Rook Kast, who followed Maul in his takeover of Mandalore during The Clone Wars!

Beyond The Mandalorian

This is an element that could eventually be tied into other stories, and even some rumored Disney Plus series. We have no idea what happened with Rook Kast after the Siege of Mandalore, nor many of the other Mandalorians who followed Maul (except for Gar Saxon).

Considering Rook’s loyalty to Maul, it wouldn’t be too crazy to think she’d follow Maul as he ran Crimson Dawn (as seen in Solo). If that is indeed a series in development for Disney Plus, it would be a neat connection to see her, pre-Armorer, work as one of Maul’s enforcers. Of course, that’s a big IF, but something I’ve thought about quite a bit.

Taking on his former brethren in an effort to bring unity to all the clans feels like a suitably epic, yet personal, journey for our hero. I could definitely see this path leading to a finale for the whole series that sees Din Djarin being crowned the new Mand’alor. While that seems far-reaching it would be an excellent way to eventually bring Din into other stories down the road.

What if there’s a future series or even a movie which sees the New Republic threatened. Someone Blue who has the potential to come back and be a uniting factor for any remaining Imperials (who aren’t building the First Order). Hell, it wouldn’t even have to be Thrawn, but there’s no way the 30-ish years between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens are filled with peace.

There are undoubtedly other conflicts that could affect the galaxy (everyone seems to already know about Snoke so he was obviously doing SOMETHING). Anything that would be big enough, could eventually see the New Republic reach out to a restored Mandalore as potential allies. This would allow Din to pop up in other shows/movies down the road, something fans would go nuts over.

No matter how you slice it, it feels like the events shown within The Mandalorian—even ones just alluded to—can form a connective thread for future Star Wars shows on Disney Plus. While they will all endeavor to tell separate, personal, stories you can see how it could all be tied together to tell a comprehensive story of this period in time.

I wouldn’t be surprised if some of these things help pave the way into other eras as well. Mandalorians are ancient, and we know they waged ware against the Jedi in the past. The Mandalorian could easily drop story bits in the show that could be picked up by another show or movie that takes place in the galaxy’s distant past.

None of this is to mention Boba Fett and his rumored spin-off series. Frankly, I have no idea what that show will entail, whether chronicling his adventures after escaping the Sarlacc up to seeing him in The Mandalorian, or could take place afterwards. I’m also not fully confident in what role he’ll play in the current season, which is why I haven’t really touched on him. That’s a big bowl of possibilities that I’m struggling to narrow down.

It’s a lot of fun to think about what MIGHT happen as we wait for the story to play out, but it’s always good to not get too attached to some ideas. I can’t wait to see what happens next and the future of Din Djarin in the Star Wars galaxy. Now that you’ve seen some of my theories (or ramblings), I’d love to hear yours!