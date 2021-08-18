Voici 13 Minutes of Life Is Strange: True Colors Gameplay

Color Wow Root Cover Up - Platine 2.1g

The ground-breaking innovative formula makes Color Wow Root Cover Up the next handheld device to change your life. Cover up dreaded roots and regrowth quickly and easily – with no mess – for perfect results in under a minute. - No More Roots!! With the ease of a photo retouch tool, all shades seamlessly cover grey roots. - The blonde shade even covers dark re-growth in lightened/highlighted hair; never before has dark re-growth been 'lightened' without peroxide. - Pigments adhere to hair without being sticky or oily and without dulling. - Dramatically extends the time between coloring and highlighting. - Contains a variety of pigments and reflective properties to ensure shades look natural and easily match a wide assortment of hair colours. - Does not contain any waxes or dyes. - Water-resistant; lasts from shampoo to shampoo. Color Wow is a cruelty-free brand; they do not test any of their products on animals.