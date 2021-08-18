Voici 13 Minutes of Life Is Strange: True Colors Gameplay

Life Is Strange: True Colors n’est qu’à quelques semaines de la sortie à ce stade, ce qui signifie qu’il est temps pour l’éditeur Square Enix de partager autant que possible sur le jeu sans gâcher les choses. La grande explosion médiatique avant le lancement est arrivée, et aujourd’hui, nous avons eu droit à 13 minutes de gameplay brut avec le protagoniste Alex Chen. Toutes les images sont tirées d’une visite à un magasin de disques et à sa cabine radio qui l’accompagne.
Un autre client, nommé Ryan, est rapidement présenté avec quelques options de dialogue pour vous permettre de diriger le cours de la conversation. Les deux apprennent rapidement à se connaître avant que l’environnement ne devienne explorable, avec un kit de batterie, des partitions et des démos tous interactifs. Il y a même un chat !
La scène se termine avec Alex utilisant ses pouvoirs, ce qui lui permet de ressentir les émotions des autres, puis d’utiliser ce qu’elle apprend pour prendre des décisions importantes tout au long du jeu. Aimez-vous ce que vous voyez? Life Is Strange: True Colors sortira sur PS5 et PS4 le 10 septembre 2021, alors préparez-vous dans les commentaires ci-dessous.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. 🙂
-
Dose of Colors Liquid Matte Lipstick 4.5ml - Talk is ChicRouges à lèvres liquide mats. Notre rouge à lèvres liquide mat a un fini mat velouté haute couture qui enveloppe les lèvres d'une couleur riche et longue tenue. Il s'applique sous forme de liquide crémeux, mais après quelques minutes, il sèche en un fini mat ultra confortable. Les résultats de nos couleurs peuvent varier en raison d'un certain nombre de facteurs, y compris mais sans s'y limiter; les paramètres de résolution du moniteur, l'éclairage et le teint, etc. Bare with me : Nude pêche rosé Berry me : Baie mûre Berry me 2 : Prune Magenta Bittersweet : Rouge orangé Brick : Rouge brique Coral crush : Corail vif Cork : Brun doré chaud Extra saucy : Rouge foncé Kiss of fire : Rouge vif et éclatant Lazy daisy : Mauve taupe poudreux Los Anjealous : Rouge rubis Merlot : Rouge ton froid Mondaze : Marsala charbonneux Pinky Promise : Rose chaud Rosebud : Rose barbe à papa doux avec sous-ton lavande Stone : Mauve Rosé Strawberry pop : Rouge fraise Talk is chic: Rouge Baie Froid Truffle: Brun pâle avec sous-tons roses VEGAN CRUELTY-FREE SANS GLUTEN SANS PARABEN
-
Color Wow Root Cover Up - Platine 2.1gThe ground-breaking innovative formula makes Color Wow Root Cover Up the next handheld device to change your life. Cover up dreaded roots and regrowth quickly and easily – with no mess – for perfect results in under a minute. - No More Roots!! With the ease of a photo retouch tool, all shades seamlessly cover grey roots. - The blonde shade even covers dark re-growth in lightened/highlighted hair; never before has dark re-growth been 'lightened' without peroxide. - Pigments adhere to hair without being sticky or oily and without dulling. - Dramatically extends the time between coloring and highlighting. - Contains a variety of pigments and reflective properties to ensure shades look natural and easily match a wide assortment of hair colours. - Does not contain any waxes or dyes. - Water-resistant; lasts from shampoo to shampoo. Color Wow is a cruelty-free brand; they do not test any of their products on animals.
-
Color Wow Root Cover Up - Blond 2.1gThe ground-breaking innovative formula makes Color Wow Root Cover Up the next handheld device to change your life. Cover up dreaded roots and regrowth quickly and easily – with no mess – for perfect results in under a minute. - No More Roots!! With the ease of a photo retouch tool, all shades seamlessly cover grey roots. - The blonde shade even covers dark re-growth in lightened/highlighted hair; never before has dark re-growth been 'lightened' without peroxide. - Pigments adhere to hair without being sticky or oily and without dulling. - Dramatically extends the time between coloring and highlighting. - Contains a variety of pigments and reflective properties to ensure shades look natural and easily match a wide assortment of hair colours. - Does not contain any waxes or dyes. - Water-resistant; lasts from shampoo to shampoo. Color Wow is a cruelty-free brand; they do not test any of their products on animals.
-
Color Wow Root Cover Up - Brun Clair 2.1gThe ground-breaking innovative formula makes Color Wow Root Cover Up the next handheld device to change your life. Cover up dreaded roots and regrowth quickly and easily – with no mess – for perfect results in under a minute. - No More Roots!! With the ease of a photo retouch tool, all shades seamlessly cover grey roots. - The blonde shade even covers dark re-growth in lightened/highlighted hair; never before has dark re-growth been 'lightened' without peroxide. - Pigments adhere to hair without being sticky or oily and without dulling. - Dramatically extends the time between coloring and highlighting. - Contains a variety of pigments and reflective properties to ensure shades look natural and easily match a wide assortment of hair colours. - Does not contain any waxes or dyes. - Water-resistant; lasts from shampoo to shampoo. Color Wow is a cruelty-free brand; they do not test any of their products on animals.
-
Color Wow Root Cover Up - Noir 2.1gThe ground-breaking innovative formula makes Color Wow Root Cover Up the next handheld device to change your life. Cover up dreaded roots and regrowth quickly and easily – with no mess – for perfect results in under a minute. - No More Roots!! With the ease of a photo retouch tool, all shades seamlessly cover grey roots. - The blonde shade even covers dark re-growth in lightened/highlighted hair; never before has dark re-growth been 'lightened' without peroxide. - Pigments adhere to hair without being sticky or oily and without dulling. - Dramatically extends the time between coloring and highlighting. - Contains a variety of pigments and reflective properties to ensure shades look natural and easily match a wide assortment of hair colours. - Does not contain any waxes or dyes. - Water-resistant; lasts from shampoo to shampoo. Color Wow is a cruelty-free brand; they do not test any of their products on animals.
-
Color Wow Root Cover Up - Rouge 2.1gThe ground-breaking innovative formula makes Color Wow Root Cover Up the next handheld device to change your life. Cover up dreaded roots and regrowth quickly and easily – with no mess – for perfect results in under a minute. - No More Roots!! With the ease of a photo retouch tool, all shades seamlessly cover grey roots. - The blonde shade even covers dark re-growth in lightened/highlighted hair; never before has dark re-growth been 'lightened' without peroxide. - Pigments adhere to hair without being sticky or oily and without dulling. - Dramatically extends the time between coloring and highlighting. - Contains a variety of pigments and reflective properties to ensure shades look natural and easily match a wide assortment of hair colours. - Does not contain any waxes or dyes. - Water resistant. Lasts until shampooed out Color Wow is a cruelty-free brand; they do not test any of their products on animals.
-
Color Wow Root Cover Up - Brun Foncé 2.1gThe ground-breaking innovative formula makes Color Wow Root Cover Up the next handheld device to change your life. Cover up dreaded roots and regrowth quickly and easily – with no mess – for perfect results in under a minute. - No More Roots!! With the ease of a photo retouch tool, all shades seamlessly cover grey roots. - The blonde shade even covers dark re-growth in lightened/highlighted hair; never before has dark re-growth been 'lightened' without peroxide. - Pigments adhere to hair without being sticky or oily and without dulling. - Dramatically extends the time between coloring and highlighting. - Contains a variety of pigments and reflective properties to ensure shades look natural and easily match a wide assortment of hair colours. - Does not contain any waxes or dyes. - Water-resistant; lasts from shampoo to shampoo. Color Wow is a cruelty-free brand; they do not test any of their products on animals.