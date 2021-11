Vin Diesel supplie le «petit frère» Dwayne Johnson de revenir pour Fast And The Furious 10

Kinguin FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS EU XBOX One CD Key

Caught up in a dangerous world of organized crime, three small-time garage owners find themselves at a crossroads. In a quest for vengeance, their destinies collide with a cast of familiar faces who share the same adversary. Features Rev-up for an official new chapter in the Fast & Furious saga as Dom, Letty and Roman return to put YOU at the center of the story. Speed through thrilling blockbuster action across the globe in cars taken from the movies, all curated by Dennis McCarthy, the offi...