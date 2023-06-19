VIDÉOS | Wendy Guevara et Nicola KISS à The House of Famous Mexico 2023

Dali Phantom S-280 - Prix unitaire

Enceinte encastrable Dali Phantom S-280 The PHANTOM S-280 is a no compromise in-wall power-house of a loudspeaker with two 8” bass/mid-range drivers, two 10” passive radiators and a rotatable hybrid tweeter module. It delivers clean, coherent, detailed, powerful and room filling sound. And still it features a slim cabinet that fits into almost any standard wall. SLIM CABINET One of our goals for the PHANTOM S models was to create a high-end in-wall speaker with a slim profile that allowed for maximum flexibility when installing. We achieved this by keeping the cabinet depth at only 103 mm, which fits into almost any standard wall. TECHNOLOGIE SMC Système Advanced Soft Magnetic Compound (SMC) qui élimine les variations de flux au sein de l´ aimant. Ce système réduit la distorsion au minimum de manière significative en comparaison avec des hauts parleurs traditionnels. VASTE DISPERSION Chaque enceinte DALI est conçue selon le principe d´une vaste dispersion sonore, ce qui nécessite une optimisation de la reproduction sonore hors axe , parfaitement adaptée aux enceintes d´installation qui sont toujours montées sur un mur ou un plafond. 10' PASSIVE RADIATOR Featuring a 10' passive bass reflex woofer made of very well behaving carbon fibre - taken from our highend subwoofer 'DALI SUB P-10 DSS'. PRODUCT DETAILS The DALI PHANTOM S-280 offers the ultimate performance when it comes to custom install loudspeakers - without sacrificing valuable living room space. With the use of proven speaker technologies, such as our characteristic wood fibre cones, low-loss rubber surround, solid MDF front baffle, and superior magnet design - combined with our latest innovation including a SMC pole piece and our signature hybrid tweeter module - it delivers a no compromise in-wall audio performance out of this world. The two primary 8” woofers are optimised for both bass and mid-range performance, and to further enhance the bass performance, we have paired them with two 10” passive woofers. This results in a full frequency response similar to that of a boxed floorstanding speaker, which ensures that the PHANTOM S-280 really stands out from the crowd. The ultra slim cabinet design fits into almost any standard wall. All models are built around a rotatable hybrid tweeter module making them easy to install for any audio use – be it stereo, centre channel or surround. See the PHANTOM S whitepaper (below) for a more technical description. CABINET DESIGN The PHANTOM S-280 features a slim cabinet that fits into almost any standard wall. Constructing a shallow back cabinet was a challenge in several ways. With a depth of only 103 mm (4 inches), getting the perfect inner volume for the woofers had to be found both in the height and width of the speaker, but also internally. The front of the PHANTOM S-280 integrates elegantly with the wall via the surrounding extruded aluminium frame. The picture frame design helps to ensure a large termination point between speaker and wall...