VIDÉOS | Wendy Guevara et Nicola KISS à The House of Famous Mexico 2023

streaming
C’est le baiser que Wendy et Nicola se sont donné à La Casa de los Famosos México 2023, après le gala Elimination ce dimanche.
©TwitterWendy et Nicola KISS à la House of Famous Mexico 2023
Quelques semaines seulement après avoir commencé, The House of Famous Mexico 2023 est devenue l’une des émissions de téléréalité les plus réussies et ses participants sont tendance sur les réseaux sociaux. Des rivalités et des intrigues se sont déjà montées, mais des romances ont également commencé à émerger, comme celle de Ferka et Jorge Losa; bien que sans aucun doute le flirtation qui a le plus retenu l’attention du public est celle de Wendy Guevara et Nicolaqui ce dimanche ils se sont embrassés devant les caméras.
Après le Gala Elimination, où l’hôte Sofía Rivera Torres a quitté le programmeles habitants se retirèrent dans leurs chambres et Wendy Guevara et Nicola ont profité du moment pour s’embrasser avant de dormir, le tout devant ses compagnons.
VIDEO de Wendy et Nicola KISSING dans la House of Famous Mexico 2023
Les rumeurs de un nouvel amour entre Wendy Guevara et Nicola Ils sont dans la réalité depuis des jours, même l’acteur et ancien footballeur a avoué avoir un « lien très spécial avec elle » et ils n’arrêtent pas de plaisanter ensemble. Bien que le conducteur et l’influenceur aient pu un « petit ami » qui l’attend dehors.
Après suppression, le participants de la chambre « Hell » à La Casa de los Famosos México 2023 Ils se sont réunis pour discuter de leurs stratégies. C’était là, où Wendy Guevara et le Péruvien Nicola Porcella ont rappelé qu’ils avaient promis à leurs followers qu’ils se donneraient un baiser « piquito »si le public a sauvé avec ses votes Poncho de Nigris et Sergio Mayer.
Alors sans plus tarder, ils ont posé devant les caméras et Wendy et Nicola se sont donné un bref baiser.bien qu’ils aient précisé qu’il ne s’agissait que d’une promesse tenue.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. ?
-
O.P.I Vernis NL Squeaker Of The House OPIVernis NL Squeaker Of The House OPINail Lacquer Le Vernis NL Speaker of The House OPI, hautement pigmenté permet de rendre votre ongle plus résistant et durable.C'est un vernis à ongles longue durée qui peut tenir jusqu'à 7 jours de tenue. Contient environ 40 applications en double couche Il est conseillé de mélanger énergiquement le flac
-
2020 Post House Stamp of CheninDelicious 4.2 star wine from Stellenbosch. A South African Chenin Blanc with 57 ratings from the Vivino community.
-
Furutech the odeon-e 1,8mFurutech The OdeonThe Odeon High Performance Audio & Video Power CordRATINGFEATURESFurutech The Odeon Power Cord All enthusiasts look for the same qualities from their systems: Verisimilitude to the original event, a sense of engagement promoting suspension of disbelief, a visceral immersion in the audio and video experience. To engage without effort requires meticulous preparation of the entire playback chain, especially signal-carrying cables, and especially the power cord which carries the same signal your system plays back. Picking up a Furutech power cord, from these supple, beautifully-made upgrade power cords for Home Theater, CD, DVD, Blu-ray, Projectors and Flat Screen Panels, the integrity of the cable's build is immediately apparent. Furutech Pure Transmission quality turns a macro lens on every element of power transfer applying optimized engineering solutions to well-known problems such as contact resistance, EMI and RFI rejection, and using the best materials and processes available. The Odeon Power Cord delivers blacker blacks and more vivid colors and gives sound greater resolution, clarity, and dynamics in an ultra-quiet soundstage where the sound blooms seamlessly from top to bottom without artificial upper-frequency “presence region” glare. The new slimline IEC connector also allows for easy connection to space restricted IEC sockets that can be found on some high-end projectors and HD screens. SPECIFICATIONSAmazing Features • Fitted with a Non-plated Furutech FI-15ME(Cu) AC connector (The Odeon-E with FI-E11Cu) and a FI-C15(Cu) IEC connector • RoHS-compliant audio grade flexible PVC sheath improves vibration isolation • Special audio grade polyethylene Insulation contributes to reduced capacitance • Floating Field Damper™ US Patent No.: 6,669,491/ European Patent (EP1445837) For FI-15ME(Cu) version only. Cable Specifications • Conductors: 37-strand Silver plated-OFC 0.26mm x 2 cores / 37-strand α-OFC 0.26mm x 1 core • Insulation: Audio grade Polyethylene (Red, Yellow, Green) OD: 3.5mm diameter approx. • Inner Filler: Cotton • Barrier Layer: Paper Tape Wrap • Sheath: RoHS-compliant Audio grade flexible PVC (Dark Red), 10.0mm diameter approx. • Outer Sleeve: Nylon yarn braid (Black), 10.8mm diameter approx. • Length: 180cm approx.
-
Furutech the roxy-e 1,5mFurutech The Roxy The Roxy High Perfomance Analog Component Power Cord RATING FEATURES Furutech The Roxy Power Cord All enthusiasts look for the same qualities from their systems: Verisimilitude to the original event, a sense of engagement promoting suspension of disbelief, a visceral immersion in the audio and video experience. To engage without effort requires meticulous preparation of the entire playback chain, especially signal-carrying cables, and especially the power cord which carries the same signal your system plays back. Picking up a Furutech power cord, from these supple, beautifully-made upgrade power cords for high performance audio, the integrity of the cable's build is immediately apparent. Furutech Pure Transmission quality turns a macro lens on every element of power transfer applying optimized engineering solutions to well-known problems such as contact resistance, EMI and RFI rejection, and using the best materials and processes available. The Roxy Power Cord, with its slimline FI-C15 IEC connector is the perfect cable for those components with space restrictive IEC inlets that require a small IEC connector. It is also the perfect power cord for turntable and phono stage use. The Roxy Power Cord has been designed and tuned to complement a wide range of analog components. It delivers a balanced energy allowing for a powerful, yet stable and defined bass. Greater extension at both low and high frequencies delivers clears and dynamic imagery in an ultra-quiet soundstage. The new slimline IEC connector also allows for easy connection to light weight components, like phono stages and is perfect for fitting space restricted IEC sockets that can be found on some high-end components. SPECIFICATIONS Amazing Features • Fitted with a gold-plated Furutech FI-11M(G) AC connector (The Roxy-E with FI-E11(G)) and a FI-C15(G) IEC connector • RoHS-compliant audio grade flexible PVC sheath improves vibration isolation • Special audio grade polyethylene Insulation contributes to reduced capacitance • Floating Field Damper™ US Patent No.: 6,669,491/ European Patent (EP1445837) for FI-11M(G) version only. Cable Specifications • Conductors: 37-strand Silver plated-OFC 0.26mm x 2 cores / 37-strand α-OFC 0.26mm x 1 core • Insulation: Audio grade Polyethylene (Red, Yellow, Green) OD: 3.5mm diameter approx. • Inner Filler: Cotton • Barrier Layer: Paper Tape Wrap • Sheath: RoHS-compliant Audio grade flexible PVC (Dark Red), 10.0mm diameter approx. • Outer Sleeve: Nylon yarn braid (Black), 10.8mm diameter approx. • Length: 150cm approx.
-
Integra drx3.4bmmaIntegra DRX - 3.4 A Perfect Blend of Features, Ready to Integrate Just right for your living room, media room, or bespoke home theater, the DRX-3.4 has power to drive Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® through 5.2.4 channels with 8K HDR video passthrough, making it perfect for IMAX® Enhanced content. Share the sound around your home by app or voice over 5 GHz/2.4 GHz Wi-Fi® or via Zone 2 and Zone 3 powered speaker outputs. Audio & Video Highlights 5.2.2-ch Dolby Atmos ® and DTS:X ® playback Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Dolby Surround ® and DTS® Neural:X upmixing Dolby Surround® and DTS® Neural:X upmixing HDMI®*1 supports 8K/60p (4:4:4/12-bit*2, 4:2:2/12-bit*2, 4:2:0/10-bit*3), 8K/30p (4:4:4/12-bit*2, 4:4:4/10-bit*3, 4:2:2/12-bit*3, 4:2:0/12-bit), 4K/120p (4:4:4/12-bit*2, 4:4:4/10-bit*3, 4:2:2/12-bit*3, 4:2:0/12-bit) video passthrough, HDR10+, Dolby VisionTM, HDR10, HLG, BT.2020, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), DSC (Display Stream Compression), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), QFT (Quick Frame Transport), QMS (Quick Media Switching), eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel), DeepColorTM, x.v.ColorTM, LipSync, and HDCP 2.3 HDMI Main Out with eARC for encoded HQ audio, Sub/Zone 2 Out with OSD Bidirectional Bluetooth® wireless technology Version 4.2 + LE (A2DP v1.2, AVRCP v1.3; RX: SBC/AAC, TX: SBC/Qualcomm® aptXTM/apt X HD) 9.2-ch multichannel pre-outs* Dedicated DACs support synced/independent D/A audio distribution in Zone 2 and Zone 3 (including HDMI/SPDIF/NET*6) via Zone 2*7 and Zone 3 speaker outputs, Zone 2 pre-out*8 and Zone 3 pre-out*5 Share any MAIN audio source to a wireless headphone dock via Zone B line-out*8 Phono equalizer (MM) and SACD (Super Audio CD) playback via HDMI (2.8 MHz 2-ch/multichannel) Dirac Live® Room Correction supports multi-point acoustic calibration AccuReflexTM phase-matching solution for Dolby Atmos enabled speakers Original DSP-based Vocal Enhancer clarifies in-program vocals/dialog Amplification Technology 100 W per channel (8 ohms, 20 Hz–20 kHz, 0.08% THD, 2-ch driven, FTC) IMAX® Enhanced certified for IMAX® digital remasters Low-impedance amp system with 4-ohm speaker-driving capability Massive custom transformer and hand-selected audio parts Non-phase-shift amp-circuit topology for clear and cohesive sound Optimum Gain Volume Circuitry Precision DAC supports 192 kHz/24-bit multichannel D/A conversion VLSCTM (Vector Linear Shaping Circuitry) filtering technology (Front L/R) Front L/R speaker bi-amping capability in 5.2/7.2/5.2.2-ch configuration PLL (Phase-Locked Loop) jitter-cleaning circuitry for SPDIF digital audio Independent tone controls (bass/treble) for all channels Network Features and Multi-Zone Audio Isolated quad-core SoC board supports high-speed 802.11ac (2x2 MIMO*9) Wi-Fi® Amazon Music HD*11, Spotify®, TIDAL, TuneIn, Pandora®, and Deezer*10 Works with Sonos supporting multiple Sonos Connect/Port control and Volume Passthrough mode Works with Alexa supporting multi-room music Works with Hey Google*14 and...
-
Universal Audio Electra 88 Vintage Keys NativeUniversal Audio Electra 88 Vintage Keys Native, Virtual E-Piano (Download), Meticulous emulation of one of the most famous electric pianos ever made, Based on a detailed sampled Rhodes Eighty Eight Suitcase Mark 1 from 1974, Numerous setting options such as tuning, instrument state, background noise, velocity curve, etc., Includes matching pedal effects Fil-tron, Wah, Chorus, Compressor, Flanger, Phaser, Spring Verb and Tape Echo, Four amplifiers and three speakers with nine microphones to choose from, Built-in studio effects 1176 Limiting Amplifier, EQ, Modulation, Studio Delay and Studio Reverb, Over 100 ready-to-play presets to get you started right away
-
Dali Phantom S-280 - Prix unitaireEnceinte encastrable Dali Phantom S-280 The PHANTOM S-280 is a no compromise in-wall power-house of a loudspeaker with two 8” bass/mid-range drivers, two 10” passive radiators and a rotatable hybrid tweeter module. It delivers clean, coherent, detailed, powerful and room filling sound. And still it features a slim cabinet that fits into almost any standard wall. SLIM CABINET One of our goals for the PHANTOM S models was to create a high-end in-wall speaker with a slim profile that allowed for maximum flexibility when installing. We achieved this by keeping the cabinet depth at only 103 mm, which fits into almost any standard wall. TECHNOLOGIE SMC Système Advanced Soft Magnetic Compound (SMC) qui élimine les variations de flux au sein de l´ aimant. Ce système réduit la distorsion au minimum de manière significative en comparaison avec des hauts parleurs traditionnels. VASTE DISPERSION Chaque enceinte DALI est conçue selon le principe d´une vaste dispersion sonore, ce qui nécessite une optimisation de la reproduction sonore hors axe , parfaitement adaptée aux enceintes d´installation qui sont toujours montées sur un mur ou un plafond. 10' PASSIVE RADIATOR Featuring a 10' passive bass reflex woofer made of very well behaving carbon fibre - taken from our highend subwoofer 'DALI SUB P-10 DSS'. PRODUCT DETAILS The DALI PHANTOM S-280 offers the ultimate performance when it comes to custom install loudspeakers - without sacrificing valuable living room space. With the use of proven speaker technologies, such as our characteristic wood fibre cones, low-loss rubber surround, solid MDF front baffle, and superior magnet design - combined with our latest innovation including a SMC pole piece and our signature hybrid tweeter module - it delivers a no compromise in-wall audio performance out of this world. The two primary 8” woofers are optimised for both bass and mid-range performance, and to further enhance the bass performance, we have paired them with two 10” passive woofers. This results in a full frequency response similar to that of a boxed floorstanding speaker, which ensures that the PHANTOM S-280 really stands out from the crowd. The ultra slim cabinet design fits into almost any standard wall. All models are built around a rotatable hybrid tweeter module making them easy to install for any audio use – be it stereo, centre channel or surround. See the PHANTOM S whitepaper (below) for a more technical description. CABINET DESIGN The PHANTOM S-280 features a slim cabinet that fits into almost any standard wall. Constructing a shallow back cabinet was a challenge in several ways. With a depth of only 103 mm (4 inches), getting the perfect inner volume for the woofers had to be found both in the height and width of the speaker, but also internally. The front of the PHANTOM S-280 integrates elegantly with the wall via the surrounding extruded aluminium frame. The picture frame design helps to ensure a large termination point between speaker and wall...
-
Furutech ft-816 (r) 2pcsFurutech FT-816 (R)FT-816 (R) Carbon Finished Speaker Binding PostsRATINGAll audiophiles search for the same qualities: Verisimilitude to the original event, a sense of engagement promoting suspension of disbelief, a visceral immersion in the audio video experience. They also know that everything in the signal path makes a difference, and that includes speaker binding posts. Furutech's beautifully finished, beautiful sounding Binding Posts are the result of meticulous engineering and careful audition of various suitable materials. The FT-816 features an α (Alpha) pure copper conductors for minimal impedance and substantially-built extremely nonresonant carbon fiber, nonmagnetic stainless steel and eutectic copper alloy housings. FEATURES•Main conductor: α (Alpha) Pure Copper conductor Rhodium plated •Housing: Carbon fiber, nonmagnetic stainless, eutectic copper alloy •Nylon (red/white) and Polycarbonate (clear) insulation •Connections: Soldered or set-screw SPECIFICATIONS•Specified for core diameters up to 4.5mm •Housing: 18.8φ x 22.5mm (H) x 37.4mm overall height •Insulation: Polycarbonate (Clear) 19.3φ± 0.2mm x 7.2mm(H), •Total overall length: 59.6 mm approx.
-
Furutech ft-807 (r) 2pcsFurutech FT-807(G)FT-807(G) Fully Insulated Binding PostsRATINGFEATURESAll audiophiles search for the same qualities: Verisimilitude to the original event, a sense of engagement promoting suspension of disbelief, a visceral immersion in the audio video experience. They also know that everything in the signal path makes a difference, and that includes speaker binding posts. Furutech's beautifully finished, beautiful sounding binding posts are the result of meticulous engineering and careful audition of various suitable materials. The FT-807 features an α (Alpha) pure copper conductor for minimal impedance and extremely nonresonant Nylon/fiberglass with piezo ceramic damping material housing. The FT-807 is also fully insulated, perfect for high powered amplifiers. SPECIFICATIONS• Main conductor: 24k gold-plated α (Alpha) Pure copper conductor • Housing: Matte black finished nylon and fiberglass with piezo ceramic resin. • Nylon (red/black) and Polycarbonate (Transparent hue) fully insulated • Connections: Soldered or screw termination • Specified for core diameters up to 4.5mm Dimensions: Housing: 20.4 X 18.0ψ x 28.0mm (H) overall height Insulation: Polycarbonate (Transparent black ) 20.0ψ± 0.2mm x 15.6mm(H), Total overall length: 62.76 mm approx.
-
Furutech ft-807 (g) 2pcsFurutech FT-807(G)FT-807(G) Fully Insulated Binding PostsRATINGFEATURESAll audiophiles search for the same qualities: Verisimilitude to the original event, a sense of engagement promoting suspension of disbelief, a visceral immersion in the audio video experience. They also know that everything in the signal path makes a difference, and that includes speaker binding posts. Furutech's beautifully finished, beautiful sounding binding posts are the result of meticulous engineering and careful audition of various suitable materials. The FT-807 features an α (Alpha) pure copper conductor for minimal impedance and extremely nonresonant Nylon/fiberglass with piezo ceramic damping material housing. The FT-807 is also fully insulated, perfect for high powered amplifiers. SPECIFICATIONS• Main conductor: 24k gold-plated α (Alpha) Pure copper conductor • Housing: Matte black finished nylon and fiberglass with piezo ceramic resin. • Nylon (red/black) and Polycarbonate (Transparent hue) fully insulated • Connections: Soldered or screw termination • Specified for core diameters up to 4.5mm Dimensions: Housing: 20.4 X 18.0ψ x 28.0mm (H) overall height Insulation: Polycarbonate (Transparent black ) 20.0ψ± 0.2mm x 15.6mm(H), Total overall length: 62.76 mm approx.
-
Furutech gtx-d ncf (r)Furutech GTX-D NCF(R)GTX-D NCF(R) Furutech's Ultimate AC Receptacle Series -Videos- RATINGGTX-D NCF(R) - 20A 125V Suggested max. torque setting for the polarity screws of the GTX-D series is 12Kg?cm / 10 inch-pounds / 117 centiNewton meters Using a PH2 “+”type screwdriverFEATURESFurutech's Top-Tier GTX–D NCF Receptacles... Refinement has a New Name... Nano Crystal² Formula (NCF) - Nano Crystalline, Ceramic and Carbon Powder Incorporated into select Furutech products, Nano Crystal² Formula --- NCF is comprised of a special crystalline material that has two “active” properties. First, it generates negative ions that eliminate static and secondly, it converts thermal energy into far-infrared. Furutech then combines this remarkable crystalline material with nano-sized ceramic particles and carbon powder for their additional “Piezo Effect” damping properties. The resulting Nano Crystal² Formula is the ultimate electrical and mechanical damping material – only found in Furutech products! The Pure Transmission Mission The GTX-D NCF manifests a devotion to best performance in every element of AC and signal transfer. Considering that what you actually hear is in a very real sense the direct product of the incoming AC then the final few feet are of prime importance for best performance. Of course everyone would love to make pure-copper receptacles, but its malleability – lack of stiffness – makes pure copper a poor choice. That's why you'll find less conductive metals like beryllium copper, phosphor bronze or brass in most receptacles. Furutech's intense engineering scrutiny has resulted in an industry-first, a technique allowing us to use special Furutech rhodium-plated α (Alpha) pure copper conductors strengthened and sprung by our innovative nonmagnetic Stainless Steel Conductor Spring System that keeps a firm grip yet won't damage male connector blades or their plated surfaces. But what really sets the GTX-D NCF receptacle apart is “NCF” – Furutech's ultimate damping material - Nano Crystal² Formula eliminates static, “interconverts” thermal, mechanical and electrical energy and damps vibrations. The GTX-D NCF can be summed up in a word; virtuoso! SPECIFICATIONS- Rhodium-plated α (Alpha) Pure Copper Conductor (0.8mm) Nonmagnetic stainless conductor spring system - Body material: Nylon/fiberglass with anti-resonance nano-sized crystalline, piezo ceramic particles and carbon. - Cover material: Polycarbonate with a special anti-resonance nano-sized crystalline material “NCF” - Parts set with nonmagnetic 2.0mm-thick stainless brace plate - Specified for wire diameters of 4mm (set screw) - Dimensions: 104.0 mm (L) x 47.2 mm (W) x 28.0 mm (H) - Total attention to detail and build quality extends right down to a specially designed patent-pending conductor pressure plate that increases contact area - Furutech spade terminal FP-209 recommended for 10 AWG wire